Munawar Faruqui I am a writer first and my comedy is the result of it

Munawar Faruqui: I am a writer first, and my comedy is the result of it

Updated on: 22 June,2023 07:05 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Priyanka Sharma | priyanka.sharma@mid-day.com

As he pulled off his maiden live performance as a musician on World Music Day, Munawar on juggling singing and comedy

Munawar Faruqui

Stand-up comedy is perhaps the first thing that comes to one’s mind when Munawar Faruqui is mentioned. But since 2020, he has been building his singing career, even releasing his first album Madari this month. On the occasion of World Music Day yesterday, the rapper performed on stage for the first time at the More Music Together concert that was held in Bandra Kurla Complex. “It’s thrilling to see audiences groove and sing with you as you perform. I performed all the songs of Madari,” says Faruqui.


Juggling two different professions can be a task, but he views comedy and music as two sides of his one love—writing. “I am a writer first, and my comedy is the result of it. Over time, I developed a knack for lyrics and poetry, which resulted in song-writing. I want to explore myself more as a singer-songwriter.” Is acting on the cards, considering he has starred in several music videos? “I haven’t thought of taking up any acting offers. Right now, I’m focusing on my music and shows.” 



