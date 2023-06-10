Munawar Faruqui: While I was working on Madari, I remembered Irrfan Khan sir

Comedian-rapper Munawar on how his latest song, which borrows its title from Khan’s film Madaari, is an homage to the late actor

Irrfan Khan and Munawar Faruqui

In the three years since Irrfan Khan’s demise, Indian film aficionados have sorely felt his absence. Munawar Faruqui, an admirer of the late actor, has found his own way to pay tribute to him. The rapper-comic recently dropped the title track of his latest album, Madari. While the album borrows its title from Khan’s 2016 thriller of the same name, the lyrics of the pop number refer to the actor, with a line that goes: Main Irrfan Khan, I feel like madari.

Faruqui, who has written the rap number, shares, “As a composer-creator, one needs an idea to move ahead while creating music. While I was working on Madari, I remembered Irrfan Khan sir. Growing up, I watched his films Maqbool [2004], Paan Singh Tomar [2012] and many others. For me, he was one of the greatest actors of all times. So when he passed away, it felt like a personal loss.” He decided to write Madari keeping the late actor in mind. “The hook line, I feel like madari, came from his life story, which [indicates] someone who can do it all.” The track also makes references to Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan.

