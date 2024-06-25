Seems like Anshul is getting ready for his biggest collaboration till date. If rumours are to be believed, the producer is planning to team up with global superstar Selena Gomez

Anshul Garg and Selena Gomez

Anshul Garg is bringing the best of global music to India with his label Play DMF. After teaming up with Moroccan singer Saad Lamjarred in Guli Mata, French singer Tayc in Yimmy Yimmy and Arabic artist Dystinct in Zaalima, seems like Anshul is getting ready for his biggest collaboration to date.

If rumours are to be believed, the producer is planning to team up with global superstar Selena Gomez.

Music producer Anshul Garg to work with Selena Gomez?

Selena Gomez is one of the most renowned actors/popstar in the world with songs like Same Old Love, Hands To Myself, Taki Taki and Calm Down, amongst many others, to her credit.

Now, an insider source informs, “After bringing artists from different corners of the world to India, Anshul is planning to bring Selena Gomez to the country with his next song. With this new team up, he is surely going to take Indian music much higher in the global arena, especially after the successes of Guli Mata, Yimmy Yimmy and Zaalima. This will truly be a dream collaboration with the best of India and America coming together.”

While it might turn out to be Selena’s first song in India, she has had Indian influence in one of her old chartbusters, Come And Get It. The song had some Hindi lyrics as well as Indian music.

About Selena Gomez recently

American singer and songwriter Selena Gomez shared a picture of a romantic tissue paper note she received from her boyfriend Benny Blanco, reported People. Taking to her Instagram stories, she posted a picture of the note and tagged the music producer. "I Love You! Sleep Well! I Made You Steak!," read the note.

The Instagram update came from Gomez after the couple attended one of cookbook author Jake Cohen's Passover seders earlier this month. In Cohen's post, the couple can be seen smiling as they sat by a dinner table alongside friends including comedian Eric Andre.

The table spread included matzo ball soup and a reading from a Haggadah, which takes place during the Jewish holiday. "Having selena gomez at your seder..," one fan commented, while another added, "Selena is for sure the best afikoman finder."

Gomez and Blanco publicly confirmed their romance in December 2023, before making their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2024 Emmys in January, reported People.

