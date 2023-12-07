Breaking News
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > My dentist may not approve Kajol celebrates International Cotton Candy Day

'My dentist may not approve' : Kajol celebrates International Cotton Candy Day

Updated on: 07 December,2023 07:59 PM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Actor Kajol brought out her inner child and relished cotton candy to mark International Cotton Candy Day as she shared a series of pictures of herself posing in a white outfit with cotton candy

Pic courtesy / Instagram Kajol

Actor Kajol brought out her inner child and relished cotton candy to mark International Cotton Candy Day. Taking to Instagram, Kajol shared a series of pictures of herself posing in a white outfit with cotton candy.


Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "My dentist may not approve, but my inner child is doing a victory dance. It's #internationalcottoncandyday people!"As soon as the pictures were posted, fans and followers chimed in the comment section. One of the users wrote, "I absolutely loveeee cotton candy and i love that u do tooooo'. Another user commented, "how cute."


 
 
 
 
 
Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajol will be next seen sharing screen space with Kriti Sanon in 'Do Patti'. Helmed by Shashanka Chaturvedi, 'Do Patti' is produced by Kathha Pictures and co-produced by Kriti Sanon, also written by Kanika Dhillon and will stream exclusively on the OTT platform Netflix. The film is set to take viewers on a thrilling suspense-filled ride like never before and transport audiences to the mesmerizing hills of North India, which serve as a backdrop for the mystery and intrigue to unfold. Filmmakers began the production of the film in Mumbai on August 18.

Earlier, sharing her thoughts on the film, Kajol said, "I couldn't be more thrilled to team up with Netflix once again after 'Tribhanga' and 'Lust Stories 2', this time for an exhilarating ride that does Patti." "The opportunity to be on streaming has been truly exciting as it allows us to venture into unexplored territories and present captivating stories to audiences across the globe. 'Do Patti' has a standout script that promises a unique blend of adventure and mystery. It is a story that is not only rooted in India but also promises the thrill that can be enjoyed by entertainment enthusiasts across borders", Kajol added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

