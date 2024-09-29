Actor Parvin Dabas met with a road accident after he crashed into a divider in Bandra. Currently recovering, the actor opened up details of the accident

Actor Parvin Dabas who is also the husband of 'Mohabbatein' fame Preeti Jhangiani recently met with a road accident. He was immediately hospitalised and is currently recovering. He was rushed to Holy Family Hospital in Bandra and has been kept in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). Parvin Dabas is known for his role in the National Award-winning film ‘Khosla Ka Ghosla’. Recently, he was seen in the Prime Video series ‘Made in Heaven’ and the film 'Sharmajee Ki Beti'. After getting discharged from the hospital, the actor recalled his accident and spoke about the need for following safe driving methods.

Parvin Dabas recalls details of accident in the heart of Mumbai

Parvin Dabas met with a car accident on September 21 in Bandra and was discharged on September 25. Talking to Bombay Times, the actor said that the accident shook him. The actor was driving back home from his office in Khar at 5 am when he met with the accident. "I was found lying unconscious by two boys. They made me sit on the sidewalk of the road. I remember hearing them talk about calling an ambulance and soon after, I was taken to a nearby hospital.”

“I was driving and at one point because of the high beam lights from the vehicle on the other side of the road, I couldn’t see the divider, and I crashed into it,” he said.

He further added, “We need to educate people more about driving with high beam on. There have been many occasions when while driving with my wife (Preeti Jhangiani), I have told her that such high beam can lead to accidents. That day, I was returning from work and wasn’t speeding, yet the accident happened.”

Parvin reveals his wife Preeti Jhangiani has been solid support

Parvin's accident has proven to be a stressful time for him and his wife Preeti. They initially did not inform their sons about the same. “Preeti has been a solid support. She has managed to deal with the situation well. Initially, we didn’t tell our sons about the accident, but they got to know from their friends. My older son got a message from his friend saying, ‘Sorry to hear about your dad.’ And he thought I had passed away. Then, Preeti told them about the accident and my condition and calmed him down. The incident has helped me appreciate my life and family more.”

The actor has been advised rest by doctors for 10 days. He is under medication and walking with the help of a cane. "I am taking pills for vertigo because I feel dizzy every time I get up. I am not walking around much and whenever I do, I am taking the help of a cane. I have been called for a follow-up after a few days,” shared Parvin.

Meanwhile, the upcoming season of the professional panja league has been postponed as Parvin is the co-founder. The international arm-wrestling event will be held in Mumbai next month.