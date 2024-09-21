Preeti Jhangiani's husband Parvin Dabas was rushed to Holy Family Hospital in Bandra and has been kept in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) after his car accident

Preeti Jhangiani, Parvin Dabas Pic/Instagram

'Mohabbatein' actor Preeti Jhangiani's husband Parvin Dabas has been hospitalised after a car accident in Mumbai. He was rushed to Holy Family Hospital in Bandra and has been kept in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). The actor’s family in their statement have requested privacy following the unfortunate incident on Saturday morning. Parvin Dabas is known for his role in the National Award-winning film ‘Khosla Ka Ghosla’. Recently, he was seen in the Prime Video series ‘Made in Heaven’ and the film 'Sharmajee Ki Beti'.

Preeti Jhangiani's family shares statement after husband’s accident

According to reports, the statement read, "We regret to inform that Parvin Dabas, co-founder of the Pro Panja League, has been hospitalised and is in the ICU at Holy Family Hospital Bandra following an unfortunate car accident in the early hours of Saturday morning. Details of the incident are still emerging, but we can confirm that Mr. Dabas is currently receiving medical attention."

"Our thoughts are with Parvin and his family during this challenging time. The Pro Panja League management is closely monitoring the situation and will provide updates as appropriate. We kindly request privacy for Mr. Dabas and his loved ones. We wish Parvin a swift and complete recovery," it added.

Preeti Jhangiani reveals her husband has a serious concussion

Preeti spoke to ABP news stating, "The medical update so far is that he has a serious concussion and doctors are doing CT scans and other tests to see if there is any more damage. Right now he cannot move much. He has been working at night as the workload with the league is a lot and had an accident while driving in the early hours of the morning.”

Preeti and Parvin met on the sets of ‘With Love Tumhara’ in 2006. They got married in 2008 and are parents to two sons Jaiveer and Dev.

About Preeti Jhangiani

Preeti rose to fame by playing Jimmy Sheirgill’s love interest in the film 'Mohabbatein'. The then 19-year-old became a Bollywood sensation overnight, but as time went by she faded out of the limelight. She is now the biggest promoter of arm-wrestling in India with Pro Panja League. Preeti was last seen in the 2023 web series ‘Kafas’ starring Sharman Joshi and Mona Singh. Helmed by Sahil Sangha it streams on Sony LIV.