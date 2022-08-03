Watch video! Nachiket Barve: Prabhas has great style, he can carry off whatever you put on him

The award winning fashion designer Nachiket Barve, joined mid-day.com's special series 'BTS Stars'

National award winning fashion designer Nachiket Barve, joined mid-day.com's special series 'BTS Stars' for an interesting chat. The designer who has worked on Ajay Devgn-Kajol starrer 'Tanhaji,' is also part of the team of Prabhas and Kriti Sanon's 'Adipurush.'

Speaking about Prabhas he said, "The world of Ramayan is ancient history. The would of 'Adipurush' begins with Om's (Raut) creative genius. It's a very different world in terms of setting and treatment. This is the first time I've done costumes for a VFX heavy film. Prabhas is so wonderful, he's soft spoken and quote but got a childlike enthusiasm. He's got great style so he can carry off whatever you put on him. He spoils you silly so the Hyderabadi food from his kitchen is amazing. He's a foodie himself!"

About the leading lady Kriti he added, "Kriti is bright, beautiful and intelligent. She has a lot of interesting questions and perceptive ability to look at costumes."

