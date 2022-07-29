Watch video! Nachiket Barve: Ajay Devgn had 16-17 elements on him every day in Tanhaji

Fashion and costume designer Nachiket Barve joins mid-day.com's BTS Stars

Ajay Devgn

Fashion and costume designer Nachiket Barve, who recently won the National ward for Tanhaji: The unsung warrior, joins the latest episode of mid-day.com's BTS Stars.

Opening up about what went behind Ajay's look, Barve says, "Ajay trusted me blindly with what I wanted to put on him. He’s very fuss free and easy. There were 16-17 elements that went on him every day for the shoot of Tanhaji. Plus it was an action film so we had rigging and harnessing. He was extremely patient, all those technical aspects. He was warm and lovely."

Speaking about leading lady Kajol's look he says, "A film like this took almost two years of research. It’s not a contemporary film where you can go to a store, buy things and put it together. Everything in the film, from head to toe had to be made, be it pagris, headgear, armour, jewelry, saris, footwear and everything. Kajol is very warm and real so we got along famously. She had only worn a Nauvari sari at her wedding, couple of decades ago. She is also part-Maharashtrian. I remember seeing a family picture, where all of them are dressed in Nauvaris at a wedding or family function. She was so excited to dress in these clothes and I was particular about authenticity and realism so I did not want to do pre-stitched saris. We had a sari draper to get her into the saris.”

