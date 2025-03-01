Breaking News
Mumbai: Residents up in arms to save 1208-tree Mira Road garden
Two linked to New India Co-operative Bank scam ‘have left country’
Pune rape case: How cops hunted down Swargate rapist
Mumbai: Metro Aqua Line 3 trial train reaches Cuffe Parade station
Mumbai: Final obstacle cleared as Sion bridge demolition gains pace
shot-button
ICC Champions Trophy ICC Champions Trophy
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Nadaaniyan trailer Ibrahim Ali Khans debut promises romance emotions and family drama

Nadaaniyan trailer: Ibrahim Ali Khan's debut promises romance, emotions and family drama

Updated on: 01 March,2025 02:17 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Somen Mishra, and directed by Shauna Gautam, Nadaaniyan promises to bring a rollercoaster ride of heartfelt emotions to Netflix on March 7

Nadaaniyan trailer: Ibrahim Ali Khan's debut promises romance, emotions and family drama

Nadaaniyan still

Listen to this article
Nadaaniyan trailer: Ibrahim Ali Khan's debut promises romance, emotions and family drama
x
00:00

What starts as a harmless arrangement soon spirals into something neither of them sees coming. Netflix has unveiled the highly anticipated trailer for Nadaaniyan, giving a closer look at the whirlwind romance between Pia Jai Singh (Khushi Kapoor) and Arjun Mehta (Ibrahim Ali Khan) — two people from different worlds who think they have everything under control, until emotions catch up.


About Nadaaniyan


The film follows Pia, a South Delhi diva determined to script her perfect love story, and Arjun, a middle-class overachiever with his sights set on becoming the debate team captain. Their worlds collide when Pia ropes Arjun into a transactional arrangement — posing as her boyfriend to pull off the perfect romantic facade. The plan is simple: keep everyone guessing, no strings attached. But as real feelings sneak in, misunderstandings take over, leaving the duo questioning whether love can ever be scripted.


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

Marking Ibrahim Ali Khan’s much-awaited debut alongside Khushi Kapoor, Nadaaniyan also stars Mahima Chaudhary, Suniel Shetty, Dia Mirza and Jugal Hansraj in pivotal roles, adding warmth and depth to this layered romance. Directed by Shauna Gautam and produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Somen Mishra under Dharmatic Entertainment, the film captures the magic and madness of first love, where choices aren’t always easy, and the heart has a mind of its own. 

Shauna Guatam calls Nadaaniyan incredibly special

Looking back on her experience of directing her debut film, Shauna Gautam shares, “Directing Nadaaniyan has been an incredibly special journey for me, especially as my first film. This story is close to my heart, capturing the innocence and often surprising nature of first love. Collaborating with Karan sir and Dharmatic Entertainment has been a dream, and their support has been invaluable in bringing this vision to life. Working with such an amazing cast, particularly Ibrahim in his debut role, has been an absolute joy. I can't wait for audiences to witness this fun, heartfelt ride on Netflix ”

The wait is almost over — get ready for a romance that’s anything but typical. Watch the trailer for Nadaaniyan and experience the charm, chaos, and unpredictability of first love when the film premieres on March 7 , only on Netflix!

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Ibrahim Ali Khan khushi kapoor suniel shetty dia mirza netflix

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK