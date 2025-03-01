Produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Somen Mishra, and directed by Shauna Gautam, Nadaaniyan promises to bring a rollercoaster ride of heartfelt emotions to Netflix on March 7

What starts as a harmless arrangement soon spirals into something neither of them sees coming. Netflix has unveiled the highly anticipated trailer for Nadaaniyan, giving a closer look at the whirlwind romance between Pia Jai Singh (Khushi Kapoor) and Arjun Mehta (Ibrahim Ali Khan) — two people from different worlds who think they have everything under control, until emotions catch up.

About Nadaaniyan

The film follows Pia, a South Delhi diva determined to script her perfect love story, and Arjun, a middle-class overachiever with his sights set on becoming the debate team captain. Their worlds collide when Pia ropes Arjun into a transactional arrangement — posing as her boyfriend to pull off the perfect romantic facade. The plan is simple: keep everyone guessing, no strings attached. But as real feelings sneak in, misunderstandings take over, leaving the duo questioning whether love can ever be scripted.

Marking Ibrahim Ali Khan’s much-awaited debut alongside Khushi Kapoor, Nadaaniyan also stars Mahima Chaudhary, Suniel Shetty, Dia Mirza and Jugal Hansraj in pivotal roles, adding warmth and depth to this layered romance. Directed by Shauna Gautam and produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Somen Mishra under Dharmatic Entertainment, the film captures the magic and madness of first love, where choices aren’t always easy, and the heart has a mind of its own.

Shauna Guatam calls Nadaaniyan incredibly special

Looking back on her experience of directing her debut film, Shauna Gautam shares, “Directing Nadaaniyan has been an incredibly special journey for me, especially as my first film. This story is close to my heart, capturing the innocence and often surprising nature of first love. Collaborating with Karan sir and Dharmatic Entertainment has been a dream, and their support has been invaluable in bringing this vision to life. Working with such an amazing cast, particularly Ibrahim in his debut role, has been an absolute joy. I can't wait for audiences to witness this fun, heartfelt ride on Netflix ”

The wait is almost over — get ready for a romance that’s anything but typical. Watch the trailer for Nadaaniyan and experience the charm, chaos, and unpredictability of first love when the film premieres on March 7 , only on Netflix!