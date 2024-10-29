Breaking News
Naga Chaitanya honours Amitabh Bachchan at ANR National Awards

Updated on: 29 October,2024 08:39 AM IST  |  Dubai
ANI |

He also invited his mother-in-law to join him on an elevated stage and dance with him

Naga Chaitanya

Actor Naga Chaitanya, who was last seen in the streaming series ‘Dhootha’, exhibited his humility as he touched the feet of veteran Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan at the Akkineni Nageshwara Rao (ANR) National Award 2024.


The event is currently underway at Hyderabad. In a video from the event, Naga Chaitanya was seen touching Amitabh Bachchan’s feet as a sign of respect as he arrived for the event. Naga Chaitanya made a stylish entrance at the event alongside his future wife, Sobhita Dhulipala. Both were sharply dressed in their formal outfits. While Naga Chaitanya donned a striking blue ensemble, his wife Sobhita dazzled in a lovely green dress that perfectly complemented their appearance.


Meanwhile, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita recently got engaged in Hyderabad. The occasion was graced by the couple's families and close friends. While Naga Chaitanya opted for a white kurta-pyjama teamed with a matching dupatta. Sobhita donned a peach-coloured traditional look paired with a bun accessorised with flowers.


A few days ago, the ‘Made In Heaven’ actress took to her Instagram and dropped pictures from the Pasupu Danchadam ceremony which marks the start of wedding festivities in Telugu culture. She wrote in the caption, “Godhuma Raayi Pasupu danchatam And so it begins”. For the occasion, the actress opted for a coral and green-toned silk saree, paired with a golden blouse. She braided her long hair and adored it with a gajra. An assortment of gold jewellery and green glass bangles completed her look for pre-wedding celebrations.

Pictures showed her entering the venue with a plate full of raw turmeric, surrounded by the women of her family. She could be seen taking part in grinding the turmeric and taking blessings from the priest and the seniors of her family, as she is at the threshold of starting a new life with Naga Chaitanya.

bollywood news Bollywood News Update Entertainment News Naga Chaitanya national award amitabh bachchan

