Hansal Mehta's reaction came after south superstar Nagarjuna's bodyguard pushed a specially-abled fan at the Mumbai airport.

Hansal Mehta and son Pallav Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Hansal Mehta reveals how a 'star' refused to meet his son Pallava, who has Down syndrome x 00:00

Ace filmmaker Hansal Mehta reacted to the video of south superstar Nagarjuna’s bodyguard pushing a specially-abled fan at the Mumbai airport and shared his ordeal about requesting a ‘star’ to meet his son Pallav, who has Down syndrome.

Hansal took to X and wrote, “True story. So my son Pallava is a fan of this massive star. I’d requested through his brother, his close friends at various times that meeting the star would mean the world to him. And it would be my gift to my boy. When his eyes were operated the first person he recognised in the newspaper was that star. But no. There was no response from the star or his friends. I gave up. Now over the years Pallu’s cognitive abilities have declined. And this will have no meaning even if it has to happen.”

For those unversed, Nagarjuna's bodyguard was seen pushing away a specially-able fan with force. The fan who is also a staff at a restaurant outside the airport, had approached the actor for a selfie. As the video of the incident went viral, it left netizens fuming. Hours later, Nagarjuna took cognizance of the same and responded on X stating, "This just came to my notice … this shouldn’t have happened!! I apologise to the gentleman and will take necessary precautions that it will not happen in the future!!"

Coming to Hansal Mehta, the filmmaker announced the third installment of his hit franchise 'Scam'. This time, the subject of his show is Subrata Roy and the show is titled Scam 2010.

On expanding the franchise, Hansal Mehta said, "Scam is not just a franchise for me. It is a chronicling of our times. I'm thrilled to collaborate again with Applause and Sony LIV to bring this larger-than-life story alive."

Subrata Roy, the founder of the Sahara group of businesses managed to expand the empire encompassing diverse sectors like finance, real estate, media, and hospitality. In 2014, the Supreme Court of India ordered Roy's detention for failing to appear in court in connection with a dispute with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). This led to a prolonged legal battle, which resulted in him spending time in Tihar Jail. He was eventually released on parole. Subrata Roy passed away in November 2023, at the age of 74.

