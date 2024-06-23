Nana Patekar made a fresh statement about the #MeToo allegation made by actress Tanushree Dutta

Nana Patekar

Nana Patekar gives statement on Tanushree Dutta's MeToo allegations: 'It was all a lie'

Several Bollywood A-listers' names were dragged into the #MeToo movement, and Nana Patekar was one of them. In 2018, Tanushree Dutta made serious allegations against Patekar. Recently, the actor made a fresh statement about those allegations, stating that he never got angry because, from the very beginning, he was aware that whatever Tanushree was saying was nothing but lies.

In an interview with The Lallantop, Nana Patekar addressed the allegations Tanushree made against him, saying, "I knew that it was all a lie. That's why I didn't get angry. When everything was a lie, why should I be angry? And all those things are old. They have happened. What can we talk about them? Everyone knew the truth. What could I say at that time when nothing like this happened? Suddenly, someone says that you did this, you did that. What would I have answered to all these things? Should I have said that I didn't do this? I know the truth that I didn't do anything."

Tanushree's side of the story

In 2018, Tanushree called out Nana Patekar, choreographer Ganesh Acharya, and director Vivek Agnihotri in the #MeToo movement. She stated that Patekar tried to sexually abuse her while they were filming "Horn OK Pleasss" in 2008. She further shared that the actor used to come on set even when there was no need for him to be there.

Later, in 2022, Tanushree talked about the backlash she received for making these allegations. In an interview with HT, she revealed, “A lot of stuff has happened since I came back to India. I am trying to resurrect my career, and people are interested in working with me, despite the image that these Bollywood mafias have portrayed as being difficult… I am getting offers for films as well as web projects, in fact, signed some also, but have noticed none of them materialize. All of a sudden, the producers or directors go incognito, or sponsors drop.”

Why Nana Patekar was making headlines recently

If you're an active user of the internet, you must be familiar with the viral video that showed Nana Patekar slapping a fan who asked him to take a selfie while on set. Later, Nana put out an apology video. While explaining the slap, he said that slapping the boy was, in fact, part of a scene meant to be in his next film. The actor accidentally mistook the fan for someone from the crew who was actually supposed to be in the shot. Unfortunately for Nana Patekar, he only later realized that the person was a real fan.