Nana Patekar shares his experience with Vivek Agnihotri in ‘The Vaccine War’

Nana Patekar. Pic/Yogen Shah

Actor Nana Patekar, who will be seen playing the role of Former ICMR Director General Dr Balram Bhargava in the upcoming film ‘The Vaccine War’, talked about his role and shared his working experience with the director Vivek Agnihotri.

He told ANI, “I am playing the role of Dr Balram Bhargava and this entire movie is about the Covaxin vaccine that we made. It is all about what we went through while making this vaccine. During COVID-19, we all were scared and sab kuch andhere mein teer marne jaisa tha.”

Sharing his working experience with the director, Patekar added that he left everything to him and said, “An artist should be like a general store. The director is like the customer. You should possess whatever he or she demands.”

On Tuesday, the makers of the film unveiled the trailer of the film. While talking about casting Nana Patekar in the lead role, director Vivek Agnihotri told ANI, “We wanted to cast someone who has always put his heart and soul into the making of films. Suddenly, Nana Patekar struck my mind. He is one actor in our industry who has never played a bad role in his career. He is the one actor who has always been dedicated to his craft. I approached him for the film with great fear considering his stature but he agreed.”

The trailer narrates the tale of the triumph of scientists and 130 crore Indian citizens who fought the battle against COVID-19. It gave a glimpse of the activities of scientists involved with the BBV152 vaccine, also known as Covaxin, developed by Bharat Biotech in partnership with the Indian Council of Medical Research – National Institute of Virology.

Nana Patekar delivered a few inspiring dialogues in the film. One of them is, “This is a war and we are all soldiers. From today, we should see only the fish’s eye just like Arjun.”

Earlier in August, special screenings of ‘The Vaccine War’ were conducted in the US under the India for Humanity Tour.

‘The Vaccine War’ features Nana Patekar, Pallavi Joshi, Raima Sen, Anupam Kher, Girija Oak, Nivedita Bhattacharya, Sapthami Gowda, and Mohan Kapur

Helmed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri the film is all set to hit the theatres on September 28.

