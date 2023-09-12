At the trailer launch of his film, The Vaccine War, Nana Patekar addressed the era of parallel cinema and seemingly took a dig at actioners like Gadar 2 and Jawan

Pic/Yogen Shah

Listen to this article The Vaccine War trailer launch: Did Nana Patekar take a dig at blockbuster films Gadar 2 and Jawan? x 00:00

Key Highlights Share:





At the trailer launch of The Vaccine War, Nana Patekar spoke about parallel cinema The veteran actor said he couldn`t sit through a recently released hit film It was seemingly a dig at films like Gadar 2 and Jawan

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri's upcoming film, The Vaccine War's trailer was launched in Mumbai today in the presence of the star cast including Nana Patekar, Pallavi Joshi, Sapthami Gowda, and others. During the launch event, Patekar was asked about parallel cinema and whether the film is a part of the category. The veteran actor took a dig at the 'recent blockbuster films'.

At the event, Nana said, "That era of commercial and parallel cinema doesn’t exist anymore. After the advent of OTT, all the films got a platform. Toh parallel cinema ka daur raha nahin. Jo raha hai woh yeh hai ki aap kaunsa thought rakhte hai. Nowadays, certain kinds of films are becoming hits. Recently, a film became a huge hit. I went to watch it. Main woh film poori dekh nahin paa raha tha. Lekin woh film bahut chal rahi hai. Since it has worked, I feel that we’ll repeatedly make such films and compel viewers to like such films."

ADVERTISEMENT

Nana's statement has come at a time when Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's Indo-Pak drama, Gadar 2, and Shah Rukh Khan-Nayanthara's mass actioner, Jawan, are ruling the box office. While it is unclear whether the veteran actor took a dig at these blockbusters, the timing of the comment made people strongly believe that he isn't pleased with the kind of response the films are receiving.

The Vaccine War is being touted as India's first bio-science film. The trailer highlighted the struggle faced by Indian scientists as they work towards creating the first-ever vaccine against a virus. Facing opposition and increasing doubts around the development, the group of scientists geared up to clear obstacles in order to save the country.

The Vaccine War also stars Raima Sen, Anupam Kher, Girija Oak, Nivedita Bhattacharya, and Mohan Kapur. is produced by Pallavi Joshi and I Am Buddha. The film will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on September 28.

The Vaccine War comes a year after Vivek's blockbuster film, The Kashmir Files, starring Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumaar and others. The film received polarised reviews but it was a winner at the box office.