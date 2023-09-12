The Vaccine War trailer: Nana Patekar-Pallavi Joshi spearhead a war to make Bharat's own vaccine

The trailer of The Vaccine War highlighted the struggle faced by Indian scientists as they work towards creating the first-ever vaccine against a virus

Pic/The Vaccine War trailer

After the success of his previous directorial, The Kashmir Files, Vivek Agnihotri is back with yet another reality-inspired film, The Vaccine War. The trailer of the upcoming film released today on YouTube. The Vaccine War stars Anupam Kher, Nana Patekar, Sapthami Gowda, and Pallavi Joshi among others.

The trailer of The Vaccine War highlighted the struggle faced by Indian scientists as they work towards creating the first-ever vaccine against a virus. Facing opposition and increasing doubts around the development, the group of scientists geared up to clear obstacles in order to save the country. The Vaccine War is being touted as India's first bio-science film.

A special screening of The Vaccine War was held in the United States of America in August. R Madhavan watched the film and heaped praise. He wrote on Instagram, "Just saw 'THE VACCINE WAR' and totally blown out of my mind by the spectacular sacrifices and achievements of the Indian scientific community, which made India's very first vaccine and kept the nation safe during the most challenging period, told by a Master Storyteller @vivekagnihotri who makes you cheer, applaud, weep, and euphoric, all at the same time."

He added, "Stellar performances by the entire cast, @pallavijoshiofficial @anupampkher #Nanapathekar @raimasen (and every single one of them )so beautifully depict the sacrifices and the sheer grit of our Indian scientists ( ladies) aptly and impact-fully. Take a huge bow team #TheVaccineWar .. the Indian scientific community owes your debt of gratitude as we to them. go see the film in the theaters and make sure to buy a ticket for your superwoman helped you survive the lockdown..The domestic helps and the lovely women."

The first song from The Vaccine War, titled Shristhi Se Pehele was launched at Times Square. Sharing a video, Vivek wrote, "MASSIVE CROWD… AMAZING ENERGY in New York as the whole city chanted INDIA. CAN. DO. IT. This unprecedented display of support and encouragement never been seen before and is incredibly inspiring."

The Vaccine War is produced by Pallavi Joshi and I Am Buddha. The film will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on September 28.