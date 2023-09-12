At the trailer launch of The Vaccine War, Nana Patekar revealed the reason behind not being a part of Welcome To The Jungle

Pic/Yogen Shah, Instagram

Listen to this article The Vaccine War trailer launch: Nana Patekar reveals reason behind not being a part of Welcome To The Jungle x 00:00

Key Highlights Share:





Nana Patekar, who starred in Welcome and Welcome Back, isn`t a part of the third film At the trailer launch of The Vaccine War, he reacted to quitting the franchise Nana said the makers might have found him to be old for the film

Akshay Kumar announced the third film in the Welcome franchise on his birthday (September 9). Directed by Ahmed Khan, it is titled Welcome To The Jungle. The film will be led by as many as 24 actors. While Akshay returned to the franchise, Nana Patekar and Anil Kapoor made an exit. At the trailer launch of The Vaccine War, Patekar was asked about not being a part of Welcome To The Jungle.

At the launch, a reporter said, "Welcome To The Jungle has been announced,” and before she could ask the question, he said, "Jo hum nahin kar rahe hai." When he was asked the reason behind his absence, the veteran actor shared, "Unko lagta hai hum purane ho gaye hai (They feel I've become old for the film). Isliye, shayad unhone mujhe nahin liya (Probably that's why they didn't consider me)." Pointing at The Vaccine War's director Vivek Agnihotri, Nana added, "Inko lagta hai ki hum purane nahin hue hai (He feels I'm still not old). Isliye, inhone le liya (Hence, he signed me). Simple.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Welcome to the Jungle will be backed by Jio Studios and acclaimed producer Firoz A. Nadiadwallah’s Base Industries Group. The film stars Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Mika Singh, Rahul Dev, Mukesh Tiwari, Sharib Hashmi, Inaamulhaq, Zakir Hussain, Yashpal Sharma, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani and Vrihi Kodvara.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

Nana Patekar played the iconic role of Uday Shetty in Welcome (2007) and Welcome Back (2015). The first film in the franchise starred Nana along with Akshay, Anil Kapoor, Feroz Khan, Paresh and Katrina Kaif. John Abraham became a part of the franchise with the sequel. It also introduced new characters played by Shruti Haasan, Shiney Ahuja, Dimple Kapadia and Naseeruddin Shah.

Welcome To The Jungle will release in theatres on December 20, 2024. Before the film could go on floors, it landed in legal trouble over non-payment of dues. Producer Firoz Nadiadwala still owes money to Anees Bazmee for the second installment, Welcome Back.