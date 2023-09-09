On his birthday, Akshay Kumar announced Welcome To The Jungle co-starring Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty and others

Akshay Kumar announced his next film, Welcome To The Jungle, on his birthday It stars Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Sanjay Dutt and Suniel Shetty among 24 actors The film will release on December 20, 2024

Akshay Kumar is celebrating his 56th birthday. On this occasion, he gave a surprise gift to his fans by announcing his next film. Titled Welcome to the Jungle, it is the third installment of the Welcome franchise. The superstar shared an announcement video and confirmed its release date. Welcome to the Jungle will release in theatres on December 20, 2024.

Welcome to the Jungle will be directed by Ahmed Khan and backed by Jio Studios and acclaimed producer Firoz A. Nadiadwallah’s Base Industries Group. The video introduced the cast of the film which includes as many as 24 actors. Meet Brothers orchestrated the music. Apart from Akshay, the film stars Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Mika Singh, Rahul Dev, Mukesh Tiwari, Sharib Hashmi, Inaamulhaq, Zakir Hussain, Yashpal Sharma. Adding to the charm are the talented actresses Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani and the young and dynamic Vrihi Kodvara.

Sharing the video, Akshay wrote, "Khud ko aur aap sab ko ek birthday gift diya hai aaj. If you like it and say thanks, I’d say Welcome(3)" Welcome To The Jungle is presented by Jio Studios and Base Industries Group. The film is currently in pre-production.

On his birthday, Akshay sought blessings at the Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain. He recently announced his upcoming film, Mission Raniganj co-starring Parineeti Chopra. Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue is inspired by a real life incident at Raniganj coalfield and from the heroic act of Late Jaswant Singh Gill, who led India’s coal mine rescue mission. The heroic Jaswant Singh Gill (portrayed by Akshay) played a significant role in rescuing all the surviving miners trapped inside a flooded coal mine in Raniganj in November 1989 which is documented to be the world's largest and successful rescue mission against all odds.

Apart from this, Akshay will be reuniting with Riteish Deshmukh for Housefull 5. Reportedly, the film is set to be released during Diwali in 2024. Producer Sajid Nadiadwala shared in a statement to ANI, "My journey in the film world has always been about giving the best movie experience to our audience. We've built strong relationships with the UK and Saudi Arabia, making these places feel like a second home for our movie shoots. Our commitment to entertain our viewers remains strong, and our upcoming movies promise to make the audience laugh with 'Housefull 5,' inspire with 'Chandu Champion,' and captivate with 'Baaghi 4."