Nana Patekar on losing his two-year-old son with disabilities: 'I don’t cry. I cry only in the movies'

Updated on: 30 June,2024 08:12 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: Tuhina Upadhyay | tuhina.upadhyay@mid-day.com

Nana Patekar talked about losing his own son, who was born with multiple disabilities and passed away at the age of two

Nana Patekar on losing his two-year-old son with disabilities: 'I don't cry. I cry only in the movies'
In a recent interview, veteran actor Nana Patekar talked about his personal life and reflected on a tragic event that made him think deeply about the kind of person he is. He spoke about his struggles with anger, recalling the loss of his elder brother and young son.


Nana mentioned that his temper might come from his abusive mother, who would beat him regularly and never showed sadness, even when her eldest son died as a teenager after falling from a building.


Nana Patekar on losing his two-year-old son with disabilities


In an interview with The Lallantop, Nana Patekar talked about losing his own son, who was born with multiple disabilities and passed away at the age of two. When asked how he coped with the loss, he responded in Hindi, “My elder son was born with a cleft palate, he also had difficulty seeing through one eye. The first thought that ran through my mind when I’d see him like this was, ‘What will people think about me, that my son looks like this’. Imagine what a terrible man I am. My first worry was what people would say about me, not him.”

Nana Patekar mentioned that he named his son after Durvasa, known as "the angriest rishi." “He died at the age of two-and-a-half, but he taught me so much. He’s the triggering point. It happens…”

“I’ve always had a chin-up attitude. I don’t cry. I cry only in the movies, and I do that for money,” He also talked about his wife, revealing that they haven't lived together for years. She took care of his elderly mother while he was away living his life. 

Will Nana Patekar return to 'Welcome'?

Nana Patekar and Anil Kapoor's pairing of Uday bhai and Majnu bhai in the 'Welcome' franchise was much loved by fans and has become a part of pop culture. While it is difficult to imagine the franchise without the duo, the upcoming installment will sadly not feature them. Patekar revealed why he and Anil turned down the upcoming film from the franchise. 

Patekar credited the success of the 2007 comedy to its director Anees Bazmee. He said that he was initially skeptical of playing the role of Uday bhai and had asked Anees to swear on his mother that the role would suit him. "But it wouldn't have been complete if Anil and I weren't doing it together. If Anil and I are there, then only Welcome is possible. If you remove me, then he alone can't make Welcome and vice-versa,” Nana reasoned.

