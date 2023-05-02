Nargis death anniversary 2023: Revisiting Sanjay Dutt's social media posts in memory of his mother

Ahead of legendary actress Nargis's 42nd death anniversary, we take a look at the times her son Sanjay Dutt paid tribute to her on Instagram.

Legendary actress Nargis passed away on May 3, 1981, just a few days before the release of her son Sanjay Dutt's Bollywood debut, 'Rocky'. Every year on his mother's death anniversary, the actor remembers her with heartfelt posts on social media. Ahead of the legendary actress' 42nd death anniversary, we take a look at the times her son paid tribute to her on Instagram.

On her death anniversary last year, the actor shared the below post and wrote, "Not a single moment goes by when I don’t remember you. Ma, you were the basis of my life and the strength of my soul. I wish my wife and kids would have met you for you to give them all your love and blessings. I miss you today and every day!"

A year before, Sanjay Dutt had shared a monochromatic picture on Instagram with his mother. It was a childhood picture of Sanjay Dutt with his mum. The caption to the actor's post will surely touch your heart. Putting his emotions into words, for his mother, he wrote, "Not a day goes by when I don't miss you Ma!"

The abundance of love Sanjay Dutt has for his mother is no news. Keeping his mother in all his prayers, the actor misses the strong pillar of support, the warmth she gave him as he grew up. This picture from decades ago also reminds us of the spectacular work Nargis ji did as an actress.

Sanjay Dutt's fans know he shared a very emotional bond with his mother and how much he was eager to show her his debut film, Rocky, to her. On her 39th death anniversary, the actor took to his Instagram account to share an unseen picture with Nargis and penned an emotional note. He wrote, "It's been 39 years since you left us but I know you're always by my side. I wish you were here with me, today and everyday. Love you and miss you everyday Mom." (sic)

Abhishek Bachchan, Suniel Shetty, Athiya Shetty commented on the post with a heart whereas the actor's daughter Trishala Dutt wrote,"I love you dad." His wife Maanayata also commented with two hearts. This is indeed a gutting moment for the actor as he remembers his mother today.