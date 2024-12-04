Nargis Fakhri's sister Aliya got arrested in USA in the murder case of her ex-boyfriend and his female friend. The actress posted for the first time on social media after the

Actress Nargis Fakhri's sister Aliya was recently arrested in the murder case of her ex-boyfriend Edward Jacobs. While Nargis had not reacted to the news of her sister's arrest, she has dropped work-related post on her Instagram stories. It is her first post after the news of her sister's arrest was made public.

Nargis took to her Instagram stories and shared a happy picture with her 'Housefull 5' co-stars Jacqueliene Fernandez and Sonam Bajwa. In the picture, the trio can be seen laughing and have been clicked from across a glass window. She wrote, “We are coming for you" as the caption. The cast of Housefull 5 includes Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Fardeen Khan, Chitrangda Singh, Johnny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Chunky Pandey, Nana Patekar, Jackie Shroff, Sanjay Dutt and Nana Patekar. Directed by Tarun Mansukhani and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Housefull 5 is set to release in cinemas on June 6, 2025.

About Aliya Fakhri's murder charges

As per a report by Daily News, Aliya set a two-storey garage on fire in Queens, New York, killing Edward Jacobs and his female friend Anastasia “Star” Ettienne. She was not given bail during her arraignment in Queens Criminal Court. District Attorney Melinda Katz said in a statement, “This defendant maliciously ended the lives of two people by setting a fire that trapped a man and woman in a raging inferno. The victims tragically died from smoke inhalation and thermal injuries.”

Nargis Fakhri’s mother told the news outlet, “I don’t think she would be killing someone. She was a person who was caring for everybody. She tried to help everybody.” She also revealed her daughter struggled with the addition of opioids after a dental mishap.

A witness at the crime scene said, “We smelled something sweet burning. I don’t know if it was gasoline or what. We ran out and the couch on the stairs was on fire and we had to jump over it to get out. Star jumped over with me but she went back in to save [Jacobs]. It was an abusive relationship. She told everybody [in the past] she was going to burn his house down, that she was going to kill him. We just laughed at her.”

Nargis's equation with her sister

According to a report in India Today Nargis has not been in touch with her sister Aliya for 20 years. The report further states that Nargis learnt about the news through the newspaper reports.