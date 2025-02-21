A report claimed that Nargis Fakhri & her beau Tony Beig wedding took place at a five-star property and that only family members and close friends were invited to the private ceremony

In Pic: Nargis Fakhri

Listen to this article Nargis Fakhri & her beau Tony Beig tie the knot in LA with a no-photo policy? x 00:00

Actress Nargis Fakhri has reportedly taken the plunge and tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend, Tony Beig. It has been rumoured that Nargis got married to Tony in a hush-hush wedding in LA. A report claimed that their wedding took place at a five-star property and that only family members and close friends were invited to the private ceremony. The couple made sure that people didn’t click pictures of them during the ceremony.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nargis Fakhri marries her beau Tony Beig?

A report in The Times of India suggested that the duo had a private ceremony and later jetted off to Switzerland for their honeymoon. A source close to the couple told the publication, “Both Nargis and Tony ensured that nobody clicked pictures of them from the wedding. It was an extremely private function with only family members and close friends.” Nargis and Tony started dating in 2022, and after three years of being together, it looks like the couple finally decided to take the plunge and embark on their forever journey.

With no confirmation from Nargis about her wedding, the actress has been sharing pictures of her Swiss getaway. She has also been re-sharing stories posted by Tony, confirming that the couple is, in fact, together.

Nargis Fakhri’s work front

On the work front, Nargis will be seen in Housefull 5. Recently, Nargis took to her Instagram stories and shared a happy picture with her Housefull 5 co-stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Sonam Bajwa. In the picture, the trio can be seen laughing and have been clicked from across a glass window. She wrote, “We are coming for you" as the caption.

The cast of Housefull 5 includes Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Fardeen Khan, Chitrangda Singh, Johnny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Chunky Panday, Nana Patekar, Jackie Shroff, and Sanjay Dutt. Directed by Tarun Mansukhani and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Housefull 5 is set to release in cinemas on June 6, 2025.

While Nargis Fakhri was in the headlines

Recently, Nargis made headlines when her sister, Aliya, was arrested in the murder case of her ex-boyfriend, Edward Jacobs. According to a report in India Today, Nargis has not been in touch with her sister Aliya for 20 years. The report further states that Nargis learned about the news through newspaper reports.