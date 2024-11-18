Sources say Housefull 5 stars to shoot a grand song, representing the franchise’s journey, over three nights this week

Akshay Kumar, Jacqueliene Fernandez, Fardeen Khan and Nargis Fakhri

Joy, laughter and chaos make up the on-screen world of Housefull. Imagine all that packed into a song, and what you get is the upcoming schedule of Housefull 5. Word is that director Tarun Mansukhani has planned a grand number that sees the entire cast—including Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Fardeen Khan, Jacqueliene Fernandez, and Nargis Fakhri—shake a leg together. The song will apparently be shot over three nights at Chitrakoot Grounds in Andheri.



An insider reveals, “The track has been envisioned as a celebration of the franchise’s journey over the past 14 years. It will be larger-than-life, with expansive sets, elaborate costumes, and choreography that highlights the playful chemistry between the cast. It will be a night shoot going on from November 21 to 23.”

Over 100 background dancers have been roped in for the number, which is being choreographed by Remo D’Souza. The cast will begin their rehearsals today. Another source from the production says, “Tarun wanted the vibe to be classic Housefull—quirky and over-the-top, with moments in the song that will leave the audience in splits.” Late last month, the entire cast had filmed another lavish dance number (End the party with a song, Oct 29).

