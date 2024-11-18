Breaking News
Mumbai: Gokhale bridge work misses deadline again
Mumbai: Man held for murder of nine-year-old in Santacruz
Coldplay Ahmedabad tickets sell out in minutes, listed again in black
Baba Siddique murder case: Cops close in on key conspirator
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Mumbai environmental group appeals to candidates, calls for climate action commitments
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Housefull 5 team to shoot grand song celebrating 14 years of the franchise

'Housefull 5' team to shoot grand song celebrating 14 years of the franchise

Updated on: 19 November,2024 07:10 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

Top

Sources say Housefull 5 stars to shoot a grand song, representing the franchise’s journey, over three nights this week

'Housefull 5' team to shoot grand song celebrating 14 years of the franchise

Akshay Kumar, Jacqueliene Fernandez, Fardeen Khan and Nargis Fakhri

Listen to this article
'Housefull 5' team to shoot grand song celebrating 14 years of the franchise
x
00:00

Joy, laughter and chaos make up the on-screen world of Housefull. Imagine all that packed into a song, and what you get is the upcoming schedule of Housefull 5. Word is that director Tarun Mansukhani has planned a grand number that sees the entire cast—including Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Fardeen Khan, Jacqueliene Fernandez, and Nargis Fakhri—shake a leg together. The song will apparently be shot over three nights at Chitrakoot Grounds in Andheri.   
    
An insider reveals, “The track has been envisioned as a celebration of the franchise’s journey over the past 14 years. It will be larger-than-life, with expansive sets, elaborate costumes, and choreography that highlights the playful chemistry between the cast. It will be a night shoot going on from November 21 to 23.” 
Over 100 background dancers have been roped in for the number, which is being choreographed by Remo D’Souza. The cast will begin their rehearsals today. Another source from the production says, “Tarun wanted the vibe to be classic Housefull—quirky and over-the-top, with moments in the song that will leave the audience in splits.” Late last month, the entire cast had filmed another lavish dance number (End the party with a song, Oct 29). 




"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Akshay Kumar Riteish Deshmukh fardeen khan jacqueline fernandez Nargis Fakhri Housefull 5 bollywood news Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK