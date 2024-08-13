Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya never revealed the reason behind their split. But some netizens have a theory behind their separation based on Natasa's recent social media activities

Actor and model Natasa Stankovic has been spending quality time with her son Agastya in Serbia after her separation from cricketer Hardik Pandya. The former couple had made an official statement regarding their separation last month. Ever since, Natasa has been sharing glimpses of her life in Serbia with her son and close ones. However, netizens have made some observations regarding her social media activities of recent times

A user on Reddit observed that Natasa has been liking a lot of reels on topics of cheating and emotional abuse. They also shared screenshots of the reels she liked, with some talking about red flags while others talk about victim mentality.

The caption of one of the reels read, "you will never feel like you’re enough with this type of guy because they aren’t ready to be mature yet. They will entertain other girls, but it’s not because you aren’t enough.”

Another reel sees people talk about the qualities of a cheater. "Discovering that someone you trusted has betrayed your trust can be heartbreaking. To help you recognize potential warning signs, here are some qualities and behaviors often associated with cheaters. Keep your eyes open!”

After their separation was announced, Natasa was trolled on social media by fans of Hardik Pandya. However, now with Natasa's recent social media activities netizens feel that cheating and emotional abuse could be possible reason for separation. Hardik and Natasa never spoke about the reason for ending their relationship.

On July 18, Hardik and Natasa issued a joint statement on social media announcing the end of their relationship. "After four years of being together, Hardik and I have decided to mutually part ways. We tried our best together and gave it our all, and we believe this is in the best interest for both of us. This was a tough decision for us to make, given the joy, mutual respect and companionship we enjoyed together and as we grew a family. We are blessed with Agastya, who will continue to be at the center of both our lives and we will co-parent to ensure that we give him everything that we can for happiness.”

They got married in 2020 and welcomed their son Agastya in 2021.