National award winner Kriti Sanon: 'I'm restless to push myself'

Updated on: 22 March,2024 12:03 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: Tuhina Upadhyay | tuhina.upadhyay@mid-day.com

Despite catapulting to the top league of Indian actors, Kriti remains grounded, acknowledging that there is still much to achieve

In Kriti Sanon's career in  Bollywood, she has defied the odds and carved a niche for herself with sheer talent and determination. Her recent accolade, winning a National Award for her stellar performance in 'Mimi', serves as a testament to her remarkable journey.


In 'Mimi', Kriti Sanon captivated audiences with her portrayal of a surrogate mother, earning rave reviews for her nuanced performance. Stepping into the shoes of such a complex character, she showcased depth and maturity far beyond her years, earning her the highest honor in Indian cinema.


But Kriti's prowess doesn't stop there. In 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya', she embarked on a daring venture, essaying the role of a robot. Mastering the robotic mannerisms and nuances, she breathed life into what could have been a 'lifeless' character, proving her versatility as an actor.


National award winner Kriti Sanon opens up about her plans for the future

Despite catapulting to the top league of Indian actors, Kriti remains grounded, acknowledging that there is still much to achieve. In a recent interview, she articulated her drive for continuous growth, stating, "Right now, I'm feeling secure but at the same time, I'm also restless to push myself to the next level. I just want to keep growing and evolving. I would love it if some girl sitting in Patparganj would think; if she can do it, I can do it."

Kriti Sanon's work front

Beyond her prowess as a performer, Kriti Sanon consistently pushes the envelope, taking on diverse roles and excelling in each of them. Her upcoming projects showcase her commitment to versatility. In 'The Crew', she will share the screen with stalwarts like Tabu and Kareena Kapoor Khan, a testament to her rising stature in the industry. Following that, she will delve into the shades of grey with 'Do Patti', where she will be seen alongside the legendary Kajol.

From her humble beginnings as an industry outsider to becoming a talent to reckon with, Kriti Sanon's journey is nothing short of inspiring. Despite achieving so much already, she remains steadfast in her belief that her journey has just begun. With her unwavering determination and relentless pursuit of excellence, Kriti continues to redefine the standards of success in Indian cinema, inspiring countless others to dream big and reach for the stars.

