Posters of 'Stree 2' and 'Tumbbad'

Mark your calendars for Friday, September 20th, as The Multiplex Association of India (MAI) and Cinemas all over India unite once again to bring you National Cinema Day. This exciting day promises an unforgettable movie marathon for all movie enthusiasts for just Rs 99 per admission.

Building on the resounding success of the previous two editions, which saw a record number of over 6 million admissions, National Cinema Day this year will unfold across more than 4000 participating screens, including renowned cinemas like PVR INOX, CINEPOLIS, MIRAJ, CITYPRIDE, ASIAN, MUKTA A2, MOVIE TIME, WAVE, MOVIEMAX, M2K, DELITE, and many others.

A thank you to all the moviegoers

This special occasion brings audiences of all ages together for a day of cinematic bliss, celebrating the incredible success of multiple films at the box office this year. It's a heartfelt "thank you" to all the moviegoers who contributed to this success and an open invitation to those who haven't yet returned to their local cinema.

Movies to watch at Rs 99 on National Cinema Day

National Cinema Day 2024 promises an exciting lineup of films for every movie lover. With a mix of blockbusters, anticipated sequels, and timeless classics, the day will showcase movies like ‘Transformers One’, ‘Never Let Go’, ‘Yudhra’, ‘Stree 2’, ‘Tumbbad’, ‘Veer Zaara’, ‘Kahan Shuru Kahan Khatam’, and ‘The Buckingham Murders’.

Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's 'Stree 2' has etched its name in cinematic history by becoming the highest-grossing Hindi film ever, surpassing the lifetime collections of Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan'. Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor’s ‘The Buckingham Murders’ has received rave reviews for her performance. ‘Yudhra’ starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Malavika Mohanan will be released on September 20, while ‘Tumbbad’ is making waves with its re-run at the theatres.

Regional films like ‘Navra Maza Navsacha – 2’, ‘Sucha Soorma’, and ‘Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di’ add to the diverse offerings. Whether you're in the mood for action, romance, or drama, this year's National Cinema Day has something for everyone to enjoy on the big screen!

About Multiplex Association of India (MAI)

The MAI is a nationwide group of cinema operators that informs, educates, and advocates on behalf of the cinema exhibition sector. It works with regulatory bodies and industry partners nationwide to raise the profile of cinema, highlight opportunities, and address various challenges faced by the cinema exhibition sector. The MAI was established in 2002 under the aegis of the Federation of Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) by leading cinema operators. MAI represents more than 11 cinema chains, operating more than 500 multiplexes across the country, with around 2500 screens. The MAI therefore represents around 75 percent of the multiplex industry in India.