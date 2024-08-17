On National Couples Day 2024, we revisit magical proposal stories of real-life couples from Bollywood. Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan, Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, all have had lovely stories

Aishwarya-Abhishek and Katrina-Vicky

As we celebrate National Couples Day 2024 on August 18, we revisit some of the most romantic proposal stories of real life couple from Bollywood:

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone:

Five years after their marriage, the couple revealed on Koffee With Karan 8 on how Ranveer proposed to Deepika in the Maldives. "We (Deepika and he) were going to take a holiday and I decided to propose to her on the holiday. I got the ring and my folks were like, "Are you going to propose?" I was like yes. They asked, "Are you not consulting her parents?" I didn't have that degree of maturity. I said, "No, I'm marrying her, so will ask her." We went to the Maldives and I secretly carried the ring with me. We did the sandbank adventure. A boat takes us out in the middle of the sea and there's just one tiny sliver of sand in the middle. There's an infinite sea around you. You can spend quality time on that sliver of sand. After the boat left, there was just me and her. I was like, "This is it, I have done it." This is the perfect scenario."

He added, "I admit that I phasaoed her. I said I wanted to make the proposal scene picture-perfect so that she'd be compelled to say yes. We were on the island, I popped the question and she didn't expect it. She got emotional and she said yes. I felt like the king of the world."

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra:

Kiara said that she and Sidharth were in Rome with the actor's family for a vacation. Recalling the incident, Kiara said, "I had a little bit of inclination that he would propose. I told him that you have to speak to my parents, and he said, are you kidding me? I said, yeah, you first ask them and take their permission, let's do it the right way. They will be happy. My mom unfortunately had COVID so she couldn't travel with us. So I went with his parents."

She added, "It did come as a surprise because I did not know where on this trip and also in my head, I was like I hope he does propose, because now I've built it up... So it was the first destination we went to on that trip. He took us to this Michelin star restaurant and his nephew was with us who was supposed to take the photos and capture the moment. I was sleepy because I had just landed and joined them on this trip. So, I was really tired. And he has planned the works. He has done this candle-light dinner on top. We go back after dinner. He takes me up for a walk and suddenly a violinist comes out of the bushes playing and sweetly his nephew taking our video from the bushes and Sid goes on one knee and proposes."

It was a quite a filmi proposal as Sidharth used dialogues from their film 'Shershaah' to propose to Kiara. "I was so overwhelmed. Then he starts saying the lines of Shershaah He's like, Dilli ka seedha saadha launda hun (I am a simple boy from Delhi) with the full dialogues of Shershaah and I burst out laughing," Kiara said recalling the incident.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor:

On Koffee With Karan 7, Alia revealed how Ranbir had planned to propose to the 'Raazi' actor which blew away her mind, in a place that the star couple had a "strong connection with". Both Ranbir and Alia agreed to just "go with the feeling". "That's exactly what he did. He didn't tell anyone, he just carried the ring and he did it in the most amazing place because it's a place that we both have a strong connection with, which is Masai Mara. And in the middle of the jungle, it was just amazing," confessed Alia.

However, after the proposal Alia got the surprise of her life when Ranbir "managed to take pictures" of the whole act, especially knowing Alia's love for pictures. "What I didn't expect was he had planned our guide to take the pictures also. So after everything was over, I was still dealing with the shock and I was so emotional. He took pictures and I was like, 'You managed to take pictures?' Because he knows how much pictures mean to me. It was too special," confessed Alia with a smile.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal:

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif got married away from the media glare, at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Sawai Madhopur. The actor revealed that his proposal to Katrina was not well-planned. "It was very last-minute. I had been warned by everyone that if you do not propose, you'll have to hear about it for the rest of your life... I did it one day before the wedding. We had planned a special dinner one day before all the guests were arriving for the wedding," he said.

Vicky also explained that their busy schedules were part of the reason why the proposal was so last-minute. "She was shooting a song for Tiger 3, she was into fitness like a beast. I was shooting something else, so we just couldn't plan things," he said.

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal:

Varun and Natasha recently completed 3 years of marriage. On his third wedding anniversary, Varun shared a picture from they day he proposed to Natasha and wrote, “Happy 3 baby #tbt 3 and half years back when I proposed while mark anthonys song played”, he wrote in the caption.

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan:

On Oprah Winfrey’s show, Abhishek Bachchan opened up about his proposal to Aishwarya. "I was filming in New York for a movie, and I used to stand on my balcony of my hotel room and wish that one day wouldn’t it be nice if I was together with (Aishwarya), married? So I took her to the very same balcony, and I asked her to marry me," he said. Reportedly, they were in New York for Guru's premiere.

Abhishek and Aishwarya had a big fat Indian wedding at the Bachchan residence. They tied the knot in Mangalore style and saw big names from Bollywood and politics in attendance.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas:

Nick reportedly proposed to Priyanka on her 36th birthday. According to reports, he shut down a Tiffany store in London to buy a ring for his partner.