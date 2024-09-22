Daughter's Day 2024: From Piku to Dangal, Hindi movies are filled with examples of great parent-daughter bonds. Here we pick five movies you can watch with your daughter

Daughter's day is a special day to celebrate the daughters who bring immense joy and love in our lives. From holding their hands and seeing them take their first step as a child to watching them become independent souls flying high and fulfilling their dreams, the relationship between parents and their daughters are always special.

Here are top five movies which beautifully portrays this special bond of daughters and the parents, on the silver screen

Piku

Piku is a classic movie that captures the bond between a daughter and her dad. Starring Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan, this film showcases the humorous yet heartfelt relationship between a daughter and her aging father. It highlights how strong daughters can be nurtured in loving families. This movie directed by Shoojit Sircar is definitely one for the ages and will always be the first Hindi film you recall when someone mentions father-daughter bond on screen.

Angrezi Medium

Irrfan Khan and Radhikka Madan starter Angrezi Medium is a beautiful film encapsulating the bond between the daughter and father. Irrfan Khan plays a devoted single father who goes to great lengths to fulfill his daughter, Radhikka Madan's educational dreams.

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl

Staring Janhvi Kapoor and Pankaj Tripathi, this film is based on a real life story of India’s first female combat pilot, Gunjan Saxena. The movie beautifully depicts the supportive relationship between Gunjan and her father who encourages his daughter to follow her dreams, no matter the obstacles. The father stands in support of her daughter's dream even as others stand as obstacles. The film is available to watch on Netflix.

Secret Superstar

Zaira Wasim plays a young girl who dreams of becoming a singer despite her father's disapproval. Her mother's quiet support becomes her biggest strength and she achieves all her dreams even as she faces constant backlash from her father.

Dangal

Staring Aamir Khan, Zaira Wasim and Sanya Malhotra, Dangal is based on a true story. Aamir Khan trains his daughters to become champion wrestlers, without caring about what the society has to say. Khan essayed the role of Mahavira Phogat who is the father of world-renowned wrestlers Geeta and Babita Phogat.