Today is National Girlfriend Day, here are 5 romantic songs you should add to your playlist to make her feel like a queen

In Pic: Screenshot from Songs

Listen to this article National Girlfriend Day 2024: 'Main Agar Kahoon' to 'Qafirana,' yNational Girlfriend Day 2024: 'Main Agar Kahoon' to 'Qafirana,' your perfect picks to dedicate to your lady love x 00:00

Today is National Girlfriend Day, and what better way to celebrate than by dedicating an entire playlist to your special one? We know you have work and may not know which songs to pick that will make her smile bright. That's why we've decided to ease your work. On National Girlfriend Day, here are 5 songs to make her feel like a queen:

ADVERTISEMENT

Main Agar Kahoon

'Main Agar Kahoon' from Om Shanti Om is one of the most loved songs sung by Sonu Nigam. This song explains exactly what you feel when you fall in love. You find your partner the most beautiful person in the entire universe. This song talks about how grateful you are to have your better half with you. The enchanting voice of Sonu Nigam has made this a beautiful melody that soothes our hearts.

Kabhi Kabhi Aditi

'Kabhi Kabhi Aditi,' a youthful and energetic track from the movie Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na, soon became a hit among the youth and is still a favorite choice for romantic playlists. Its catchy melody, vibrant composition, and upbeat vocals make it an enjoyable and feel-good song. A.R. Rahman’s composition, Abbas Tyrewala’s lyrics, and the energetic vocals by Rashid Ali and Neeti Mohan make it a catchy and memorable track. It remains a popular choice among listeners, especially those who enjoy lively and youthful music.

Qafirana

Just like the first rain of the monsoon, this song feels fresh to the soul. The song has the essence of first love and the butterflies in the stomach. The beautiful melody from Kedarnath showcases how a special person can turn our life into a beautiful tune. This is the one song you want to listen to when you're sitting on your balcony with your loved one next to you, holding their hand, and it's sprinkling love everywhere.

Keh Doon Tumhe

'Keh Doon Tumhe' from the film Deewar (1975) is a romantic track that features the soothing vocals of Asha Bhosale and Kishore Kumar and the melodious music composition by R. D. Burman. The song’s soulful melody and heartfelt lyrics make it a perfect choice for a romantic playlist.

Saiyaan

Have you ever experienced the feeling of love? The feeling of that one touch from your partner? The butterflies it gives? This song by the ace singer exactly expresses those feelings in words. 'Saiyaan' from Kailash Kher's Jhoomo Re album is one of his iconic songs which instantly became a chartbuster.