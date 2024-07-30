Sonu Nigam Birthday 2024: Top 10 soulful songs of the artist

Sonu Nigam's melodious voice and versatility have made him one of the most successful and respected singers in the Indian music industry. On his birthday we bring you a list of songs that will make you fall in love with his voice

Sonu Nigam

Sonu Nigam Birthday 2024: He was born on July 30, 1973, in Faridabad, Haryana, India. Sonu Nigam's melodious voice and versatility have made him one of the most successful and respected singers in the Indian music industry. On his birthday we bring you a list of songs that will make you fall in love with his voice.

'Kal Ho Naa Ho'

It is a popular song from the Bollywood movie of the same name, sung by the talented Indian playback singer Sonu Nigam. The song 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' is one of the most loved and iconic Bollywood songs and is often associated with the film's emotional storyline. It expresses the philosophy of living in the present and cherishing every moment.

'Dil Ne Yeh Kaha Hai Dil Se'

A is a beautiful song from the Bollywood movie "Dhadkan," released in 2000. Sung by Sonu Nigam the song 'Dil Ne Yeh Kaha Hai Dil Se' is a heartfelt expression of love and longing. It became immensely popular and remains a favourite among Bollywood music lovers.



'Tumhi Dekho Naa'

'Tumhi Dekho Naa' is a romantic song from the Bollywood movie 'Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna,' released in 2006. The song was sung by Sonu Nigam, along with Alka Yagnik. The music for the film was composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, and the lyrics were penned by Javed Akhtar.

'Do Pal'

'Do Pal' is a beautiful song from the Bollywood movie 'Veer-Zaara', released in 2004. The song is sung by Lata Mangeshkar and Sonu Nigam. The melodious song captures the essence of love and longing between the characters of Veer (played by Shah Rukh Khan) and Zaara (played by Preity Zinta).

'Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin'

'Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin' is a soulful and emotional song from the Bollywood movie 'Agneepath', released in 2012. The song 'Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin' is a heartfelt composition that expresses the inner turmoil, emotions, and vulnerability of Vijay Dinanath Chauhan, played by Hrithik Roshan.

'Sooraj Hua Madham'

'Sooraj Hua Madham' is a romantic song from the Bollywood movie 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham', released in 2001. The song is sung by Sonu Nigam and Alka Yagnik. In the film, 'Sooraj Hua Madham' is a dreamy and melodious song that showcases the chemistry between the characters Rahul, played by Shah Rukh Khan, and Anjali, played by Kajol.

'In Lamhon Ke Daaman Mein'

'In Lamhon Ke Daaman Mein' is a beautiful and romantic song from the historical Bollywood movie 'Jodhaa Akbar,' released in 2008. The song is sung by Sonu Nigam and Madhushree. The song captures the blossoming love and emotions between Hrithik Roshan as Emperor Akbar and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as Jodha Bai.

'Mere Haath Mein'

'Mere Haath Mein' is a romantic song from the Bollywood movie 'Fanaa', released in 2006. The song is sung by Sonu Nigam and Sunidhi Chauhan. 'Mere Haath Mein' is a beautiful and soulful track that portrays the blossoming love between the characters Zooni, played by Kajol, and Rehan Qadri, played by Aamir Khan.

'Main Agar Kahoon'

'Main Agar Kahoon' is a beautiful song from the Bollywood movie 'Om Shanti Om', released in 2007. The song is sung by Sonu Nigam and Shreya Ghoshal. The song captures the feelings of love and longing between the characters Om played by Shah Rukh Khan and Shanti played by Deepika Padukone.

'Satrangi Re'

The song 'Satrangi Re' from the film 'Dil Se..' was sung by playback singers Sonu Nigam and Kavita Krishnamurthy. 'Satrangi Re' is a romantic song that showcases the mesmerizing chemistry between the lead actors and is set against the backdrop of picturesque locations.