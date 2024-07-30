Today, on Sonu Nigam's birthday, here's a list of 5 romantic songs that you can dedicate to your partner

In Pic: Sonu Nigam

From 'Main Agar Kahoon' to 'Saathiya', 5 romantic songs of Sonu Nigam to dedicate to your partner

Which one to pick and which one to let go of? This is what we have been thinking about Sonu Nigam's top songs. Sonu Nigam is one of the most cherished singers in the music industry. He has sung numerous songs in his melodious voice, which has made us fall in love with the idea of love itself. Today, on Sonu Nigam's birthday, here's a list of 5 romantic songs that you can dedicate to your partner:

Main Agar Kahoon

'Main Agar Kahoon' from Om Shanti Om is one of the most loved songs sung by Sonu Nigam. This song explains exactly what you feel when you fall in love. You find your partner the most beautiful person in the entire universe. This song talks about how grateful you are to have your better half with you. This song is a beautiful narration of what being in love looks like. The enchanting voice of Sonu Nigam has made this a beautiful melody that soothes our hearts.

Tumhi Dekho Na

The idea of surrendering yourself to love is what this beautiful song talks about. From Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna, this song features Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji. Sonu Nigam sang this song in his melodious voice, and we are thankful to him for giving us a romantic song which is an unmissable addition to our playlists.

Mere Haath Mein

'Mere Haath Mein' from the film Fanaa is a melodious duet sung by Sonu Nigam and Sunidhi Chauhan. This song conveys the feeling of conquering the world. This beautiful rendition by Nigam portrays what a lover feels when he is with his partner. The song explains those emotions that men are hesitant to say. It also captures the deep emotions and eternal bond between the lead characters (Aamir Khan and Kajol).

Saathiya

'Saathiya' is the title track of the film Saathiya, which was composed by A.R. Rahman. The song has Sonu Nigam's melodious voice, which made it a timeless classic. Among several hit romantic songs sung by the singer, 'Saathiya' remains a classic that has a romantic essence and perfectly conveys the feelings of love and longing.

Suraj Hua Maddham

From the blockbuster film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, 'Suraj Hua Maddham' features Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. The song is sung by Sonu Nigam and Alka Yagnik. The song's picturesque visuals and soothing melody complement the intense chemistry between the lead actors, while birthday boy Nigam's voice adds a touch of warmth.