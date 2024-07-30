Breaking News
Heat on Maharashtra coaching classes after Delhi drowning tragedy
Mumbai: Parents protest fee hike at DAV Public School, demand rollback
Nutan Dal Mill fraud: Court denies bail to absconding fraudster Nareshkumar
Navi Mumbai: Armed robbers steal Rs 11.8 lakh in gold from Kharghar jewellery shop
Mumbai: Top judge leads probe into Ghatkopar hoarding collapse
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > From Main Agar Kahoon to Saathiya 5 romantic songs of Sonu Nigam to dedicate to your partner

From 'Main Agar Kahoon' to 'Saathiya', 5 romantic songs of Sonu Nigam to dedicate to your partner

Updated on: 30 July,2024 12:22 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: Shachi Chaturvedi | shachi.chaturvedi@mid-day.com

Top

Today, on Sonu Nigam's birthday, here's a list of 5 romantic songs that you can dedicate to your partner

From 'Main Agar Kahoon' to 'Saathiya', 5 romantic songs of Sonu Nigam to dedicate to your partner

In Pic: Sonu Nigam

Listen to this article
From 'Main Agar Kahoon' to 'Saathiya', 5 romantic songs of Sonu Nigam to dedicate to your partner
x
00:00

Which one to pick and which one to let go of? This is what we have been thinking about Sonu Nigam's top songs. Sonu Nigam is one of the most cherished singers in the music industry. He has sung numerous songs in his melodious voice, which has made us fall in love with the idea of love itself. Today, on Sonu Nigam's birthday, here's a list of 5 romantic songs that you can dedicate to your partner:


Main Agar Kahoon



'Main Agar Kahoon' from Om Shanti Om is one of the most loved songs sung by Sonu Nigam. This song explains exactly what you feel when you fall in love. You find your partner the most beautiful person in the entire universe. This song talks about how grateful you are to have your better half with you. This song is a beautiful narration of what being in love looks like. The enchanting voice of Sonu Nigam has made this a beautiful melody that soothes our hearts.


Tumhi Dekho Na

The idea of surrendering yourself to love is what this beautiful song talks about. From Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna, this song features Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji. Sonu Nigam sang this song in his melodious voice, and we are thankful to him for giving us a romantic song which is an unmissable addition to our playlists.

Mere Haath Mein

'Mere Haath Mein' from the film Fanaa is a melodious duet sung by Sonu Nigam and Sunidhi Chauhan. This song conveys the feeling of conquering the world. This beautiful rendition by Nigam portrays what a lover feels when he is with his partner. The song explains those emotions that men are hesitant to say. It also captures the deep emotions and eternal bond between the lead characters (Aamir Khan and Kajol).

Saathiya

'Saathiya' is the title track of the film Saathiya, which was composed by A.R. Rahman. The song has Sonu Nigam's melodious voice, which made it a timeless classic. Among several hit romantic songs sung by the singer, 'Saathiya' remains a classic that has a romantic essence and perfectly conveys the feelings of love and longing.

Suraj Hua Maddham

From the blockbuster film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, 'Suraj Hua Maddham' features Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. The song is sung by Sonu Nigam and Alka Yagnik. The song's picturesque visuals and soothing melody complement the intense chemistry between the lead actors, while birthday boy Nigam's voice adds a touch of warmth.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Sonu Nigam Entertainment News Music indian music Entertainment Top Stories bollywood news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK