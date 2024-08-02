On national Sister's Day 2024, we look back at the time Arjun Kapoor spoke fondly about his younger sisters- Anshula, Janhvi and Khushi

Born to Boney Kapoor and Mona Shourie Kapoor, actor Arjun is the loving brother to his sister Anshula and half-sisters Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor. On National Sister's Day, we look back at the times he spoke about them and the bond he shares with the lot.

In an interview with Masala Magazine, Arjun spoke about bonding with his sisters and revealed if they ever come to him seeking advice. The actor said, “The good part is that they respect me and I respect them. I do tend to bully in the sense that I do tend to troll them from time to time because I have a snarky sense of humour and I do tend to crack a few extra jokes.”

He added, “About advice, we don’t live together now so we’re not discussing everything on a day-to-day basis. I hate creating this fake perception that we are one happy family living under the roof and discussing everything. We have discussed many things, and we continue to do that. But it’s still a very intimate space for us to come out so openly and speak about. I am somebody who believes in letting people do what they choose to do. I don’t interfere. But yes, if one of them comes to me to talk about something, I’m always there to give my two cents of my experience.”

Bond with Janhvi and Khushi

While speaking to a Men’s Health Magazine, Arjun shared how Janhvi and Khushi helped to improve his relationship with Boney. He said, “We have all confronted many of our demons. It has to do with letting go, which is very cathartic... it is strangely therapeutic to just sit around and talk rubbish, and realise that you were holding onto things, unknowingly or knowingly, because you were supposed to. But I love my father more because of both of them. It is complex. I have been able to see my father in a different light. If I didn’t share this equation with Janhvi and Khushi, I would have resented many things and never felt the need to reconnect with him at this level.”

Calling Janhvi insecure

While speaking to Siddharth Kannan Arjun said, “[Janhvi] is hungry. She is insecure. She is worried and she has no confidence in her own ability. She is always seeking can I do, can I do? She is very unassuming about whose daughter she is and that is important. Her choices are interesting because I think she has come at a time when you have to be fearless. She is ready to take chances. There is nothing nicer than an artiste willing to take chances. Today, she has done Milli, she did Gunjan Saxena which was a tough film to do”

He further added, “She is taking chances and growing, I feel her future is really bright. We both talk a lot. We talk about everything from old Hindi films to the kind of film she wants to do. We have a solid equation in terms of talking about work."

Not a perfect family

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Arjun was asked if he lived in a perfect family. “If I say we are a perfect family, that will be incorrect. It’s not about different opinions, we still are different families who are trying to merge and coexist with each other. We all have an amazing time when we are together but we are still not one unit. I don’t want to sell a fake lie that everything is perfect. It can’t be perfect, as we are still figuring each other out…” said the actor.

Similarities with siblings

In an interaction with Pinkvilla, Arjun revealed if he shares any similarities with his siblings. “I think Janhvi and me are similar in the sense that we talk a lot more about work. Khushi's just started working, and Shanaya, whenever I've got a chance and she has asked me I do tell her to listen advising is very easy but you to follow his advice, like Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor (Boney Kapoor's brother Anil Kapoor's son) has a mind of his own, he is following his heart and I am happy for them. He is cut from a different cloth. You listen to everyone but you do your own,” said Arjun.