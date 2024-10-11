A video of Kajol shouting at people has made its way to the internet, in which she was seen asking them not to come near the puja area wearing shoes.

In Pic: Kajol. (Pic/Varinder Chawla)

Kajol, who has been actively managing the Durga Puja pandal near SNDT Women’s University in Juhu, popularly known as the North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja Pandal, was seen losing her cool at people present in the puja area wearing shoes. A video of the actress shouting at people has made its way to the internet, in which she was seen asking them not to come near the puja area wearing shoes.

In the video, Kajol is heard saying, "Everybody who is wearing shoes, please move aside. All of you, please have respect for the puja and don’t push against the barricade because it will only lead to interference." Kajol can be seen wearing an indigo and pink saree in the video.

Kajol and Jaya Bachchan Pose Together

It was just yesterday when Jaya Bachchan visited the puja pandal. On Thursday, several videos and pictures from the pandal surfaced on the internet. For the occasion, Jaya opted for a yellow saree with a pink border.

At the pandal, Jaya Bachchan met Kajol, and their meeting was nothing short of wholesome. The duo shared a warm hug and lots of laughter as they met each other at the pandal. Kajol wore a floral red-pink-toned saree. Jaya greeted Kajol with a warm hug, and they also posed for pictures together.

On Wednesday evening, cousins and actresses Rani Mukerji and Kajol were spotted together at the pandal, giving fans a proper 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' throwback.

What’s Next for Kajol on the Work Front?

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajol is gearing up for the release of her Netflix film 'Do Patti' with Kriti Sanon. The film is directed by debutant Shashanka Chaturvedi and written by Kanika Dhillon. It will be available for streaming from October 25. The makers recently announced the release date with a 1-minute 32-second video, giving viewers a glimpse of the suspense thriller. The film also stars Shaheer Sheikh, who plays Dhruv Sood, a character caught in a web of love and intrigue. 'Do Patti' marks Kajol’s second collaboration with Kriti, following their earlier film, 'Dilwale'. The film is produced by Kanika Dhillon and Kriti Sanon.