Navratri 2024: It is one festival that encourages a community experience as people come together and dance and sing together in groups. Oftentimes, this has been used to enhance romantic plots in films

Garba scenes in Bollywood

Navratri 2024: Times romantic plots revolved around garba and dandiya

Bollywood has it’s own way of bringing the energetic spirit of ‘Garba season’ to the big screen. From iconic jodis to captivating solo performances, these moments have left generation after generation tapping their feet. Apart from this, the festival also serves as a great backdrop for romantic plots:

Let's take a closer look at some of the best Garba scenes in Bollywood movies:

Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela

Everyone’s favourite couple, the duo of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone has not only won hearts off-screen but also on-screen with their chemistry. In the movie 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela,' their performance in the song 'Nagada Sang Dhol’ is a love letter to their collective acting prowess. The fast-paced Garba number will make you want to hit the dance floor during the festive season. Their coordinated moves and sizzling chemistry create an unforgettable Garba moment. Incidentally, during the shoot of this film, Ranveer fell in love with Deepika, and the two soon started seeing each other. Yes, their chemistry was so strong that it turned their fictional coupling into a real one.

Kai Po Che

In the movie ‘Kai Po Che’, it was essential to capture the essence of Garba, and Rajkummar Rao and Amrita Puri did just that. Their performance in the movie featured addictive dhol beats and traditional Garba moves. The song 'Shubharambh' became an instant Garba anthem, and Rajkummar and Amrita's energetic performance left a lasting impression.

Aap Mujhe Achhe Lagne Lage

In 'Aap Mujhe Achhe Lagne Lage' Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel showcased their Garba and Dandiya skills in the song 'O Re Gori.' Dressed in traditional attire, the duo's chemistry and dancing skills shine through. The Garba sequence adds a layer of excitement to their on-screen love story, making it all the more memorable moment for fans.

Raees

'Udi Udi Jaye' from the movie 'Raees' brought together the King of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, and the talented Mahira Khan. This Garba sequence marked SRK's on-screen Garba debut and attracted a massive Gujarati fanbase while also bringing together the Bollywood geeks. Their addictive performance and romantic chemistry while dancing to groovy Garba beats make it a must-watch moment.

Maja Ma

Madhuri Dixit was seen playing a housewife who is an avid garba dancer and also teaches other women. However, her life comes falling apart when a secret about her comes out in the open. Amid the chaos, it is garba that allows her to relive moments from her past as someone from her past comes back.

Bride and Prejudice

This movie is the adaptation of the forever classic Jane Austen novel 'Pride and Prejudice'. The story revolves around the lives of four unmarried daughters in an Indian household abroad. One of the most iconic scenes includes Aishwarya Rai on the dance floor engaging in Dandiya. This movie also starred Martin Henderson in a pivotal role

So, in the coming days when the inevitable mood for some Garba sets in, consider revisiting these memorable Bollywood Garba sequences to add a touch of Bollywood magic to your celebrations.