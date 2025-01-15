Breaking News
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Navya Nanda visits Rann of Kutch with nani Jaya Bachchan mom Shweta

Navya Nanda visits Rann of Kutch with nani Jaya Bachchan, mom Shweta

Updated on: 15 January,2025 08:11 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Initially, Navya had uploaded images featuring her grandmother Jaya Bachchan and mother Shweta Bachchan, but she later deleted those pictures

Picture Courtesy/Navya Naveli Nanda's Instagram account

Listen to this article
00:00

Navya Nanda, granddaughter of Jaya Bachchan and Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, shared pictures from her recent trip to Rann of Kutch in Gujarat.


Initially, Navya had uploaded images featuring her grandmother Jaya Bachchan and mother Shweta Bachchan, but she later deleted those pictures. After a couple of minutes, she uploaded more pictures showcasing just herself and the beauty of the white desert.


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Navya Naveli Nanda (@navyananda)


"Rann of Kutch [?]," she captioned the post.

Navya also uploaded a video of a group of local women dancing in the desert.

Reacted to the post, Shweta teased Navya for sharing only her pictures.

"Did you go alone??," she commented.

In response, Navya dropped a few laughing emojis.

Navya, granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, may belong to a family of actors, but she has carved a niche for herself by pursuing her passion for entrepreneurship.In 2021, she launched Project Naveli to fight gender inequality in the country. She is also known for hosting a podcast, What The Hell Navya, which featured Shweta and Jaya Bachchan.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

navya naveli nanda shweta bachchan nanda jaya bachchan amitabh bachchan bollywood news Entertainment News

