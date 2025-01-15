Navya Nanda visits Rann of Kutch with nani Jaya Bachchan, mom Shweta

Initially, Navya had uploaded images featuring her grandmother Jaya Bachchan and mother Shweta Bachchan, but she later deleted those pictures

Navya Nanda, granddaughter of Jaya Bachchan and Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, shared pictures from her recent trip to Rann of Kutch in Gujarat.

Initially, Navya had uploaded images featuring her grandmother Jaya Bachchan and mother Shweta Bachchan, but she later deleted those pictures. After a couple of minutes, she uploaded more pictures showcasing just herself and the beauty of the white desert.

"Rann of Kutch [?]," she captioned the post.

Navya also uploaded a video of a group of local women dancing in the desert.

Reacted to the post, Shweta teased Navya for sharing only her pictures.

"Did you go alone??," she commented.

In response, Navya dropped a few laughing emojis.

Navya, granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, may belong to a family of actors, but she has carved a niche for herself by pursuing her passion for entrepreneurship.In 2021, she launched Project Naveli to fight gender inequality in the country. She is also known for hosting a podcast, What The Hell Navya, which featured Shweta and Jaya Bachchan.

