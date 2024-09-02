Navya Naveli Nanda shared several pictures from the Indian Institute of Management in Ahmedabad and expressed her happiness about being admitted there

Navya Naveli Nanda Pic/Instagram

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda has joined the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) in Ahmedabad and will study BPGP MBA for the next two years. Taking to her Instagram handle, she shared several pictures from IIM and expressed her happiness about being admitted there and said that it is like a "dream" come true. However, minutes after she shared her life update, a section of trolls commented that she bagged the admission due to her influence.

Navya Naveli Nanda DMs a troll who questioned her IIM Ahmedabad admission

In a post shared on Reddit, a user wrote, “Guysss!! I went and commented on her post saying you just got admitted due to your influence and you're not even doing 2 year MBA there! And guess what she texts me this!!!!” The DM exchange showed Navya’s text which read, "It's a 2-year Blended Post Graduate Program! Please visit their website for further details regarding admissions criteria & syllabus thank you for your wishes!"

What Navya Naveli Nanda had posted on Instagram

She wrote, "Dreams do come true !!!!!! The next 2 years... with the best people & faculty! Blended Post Graduate Programme (BPGP) Class of 2026" The first photo she shared showed her dressed in a black suit.

She also posted images of the lush green campus and the friends she seemed to have met there.

Navya also posted a picture of herself cutting a cake on Instagram Stories, praising her teacher Prasad for assisting her in cracking the CAT/IAT admission examinations.

She wrote, "Thank you to @mba_ims for coaching me for the entrance exams. This is Prasad Sir, who played the biggest hand in coaching & preparing me to crack the CAT/IAT entrance exams. One of the BEST teachers I have ever had the honour of learning from. Us celebrating at the @mba_ims office the day I received my acceptance."

About Navya Naveli Nanda

Navya may belong to a family of actors, but she has carved a niche for herself by pursuing her passion for entrepreneurship. In 2021, she launched Project Naveli to fight gender inequality in the country. She also held her podcast, ‘What The Hell Navya’, which featured Shweta and Jaya Bachchan.