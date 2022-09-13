Navya Naveli Nanda announces her podcast titled ‘What The Hell Navya’

With a lineage boasting of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan as her grandparents, Shweta Bachchan Nanda as her mother and Nikhil Nanda as her father, Navya Naveli Nanda definitely has everything going for her
Official Instagram Account of Navya Naveli Nanda
Navya Naveli Nanda needs no introduction. With a lineage boasting of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan as her grandparents, Shweta Bachchan Nanda as her mother and Nikhil Nanda as her father, Navya Naveli Nanda definitely has everything going for her. She has now taken the plunge in the digital world with her very own podcast titled 'What The Hell Navya', which has been created by IVM Podcasts.
Also Read: Tuesday Trivia: I was paid Rs. 1000 per episode and Rs. 100 towards travelling, says Ali Asgar
Navya Naveli Nanda took to Instagram today to make the announcement. Navya captioned the post as, “You guessed it … IT’S A PODCAST. ‘What The Hell Navya’ is a podcast where I have fun conversations with some very special guests. It’s raw, real, witty, and deeply personal. I hope you enjoy listening to it as much as I enjoyed making it”. The post garnered many congratulatory messages from celebrities. Even though the podcast will see her interviewing celebrity guests, complete details of the show have not yet been revealed.
View this post on Instagram
For the unversed, Navya also happens to be the co-founder of a women centric tech health platform called ‘Aara Health’. Besides this, she also happens to be the founder of 'Project Naveli'.
Play Quiz: How well do you know Akshay Kumar?