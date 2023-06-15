Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur's kissing scene in Tiku Weds Sheru trailer causes uproar

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur's kissing scene in the trailer of their upcoming film Tiku Weds Sheru has caused quite a storm online with netizens finding it inappropriate due to their age huge gap

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur during a promotional event for Tiku Weds Sheru (Photos: Yogen Shah)

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur's kissing scene in the trailer of Tiku Weds Sheru has caused quite an uproar. The trailer for Tiku Weds Sheru was released on Wednesday. It featured a kissing scene involving Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur, which seems to have not gone down well with a section of social media users.

Users on Reddit have called the scene "gross", given the huge age gap between the lead pair. Nawazuddin Siddiqui, 49, is seen getting married to 21-year-old Avneet Kaur in the film. Many reacted to a Reddit post that said, "It's so disappointing to see Avneet Kaur, who is just 21, paired opposite someone (Nawazuddin Siddiqui), who is 49." One user wrote, "Shocking how it's coming from Kangana." Some even questioned Nawazuddin's movie choices.

The actor had led to another discussion last month for saying that depression and mental health do not exist in rural areas. He had said that issues such as this are an urban concept, and went on to suggest that if he were to claim that he is depressed in his native village, he’d be thrashed.

'Tiku Weds Sheru' stars Avneet Kaur as Tiku and Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Sheru in the lead. It marks the Bollywood debut of the female lead, Avneet Kaur. The film is directed by Sai Kabir.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui clarified at the trailer launch that he had no choice but to say yes to the movie given the Queen actress, Kangana Ranaut, flew to Bengaluru to meet him to pitch the movie to him. His leading lady, Avneet, was in tears while talking about her debut film with Nawaz and Kangana. "This was a big deal for me. We have discussed each and every scene with each other."

"Tiku Weds Sheru is a comedy-drama that weaves elements of real-life struggles that people go through with a unique love story. Tiku and Sheru, are very different personalities who have a common dream. What excited me about Sheru is that while personifying challenges faced by individuals aspiring to achieve success in the entertainment industry, he is relatable, brings his own set of quirks, and stands out as an endearing character," said Nawazuddin Siddiqui.