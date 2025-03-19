Breaking News
Exclusive | Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Pratik Gandhi, Hansal Mehta, Vikramaditya Motwane to lead line-up at second Cinevesture International film fest

Updated on: 19 March,2025 10:32 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Besides screening Indian and international films, the four-day long festival will host a range of sessions featuring Bollywood filmmakers and actors

Come the weekend, and much of Bollywood will gather in the city of beauty to attend the second edition of the Cinevesture International Film Festival, beginning from March 20. Besides screening Indian and international films, the four-day long festival will host a range of sessions featuring Bollywood filmmakers and actors like Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Hansal Mehta, Vikramaditya Motwane, Boman Irani, Pratik Gandhi, Randeep Hooda, Nandita Das, Abhishek Chaubey, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Zahan Kapoor, among others. 


Siddiqui will be in a conversation with Siddharth Hussain, GM Creative, Bhanushali Studios. While, Gandhi and Mehta, who reunite for the upcoming much-ambitious Gandhi series after Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story (2020), will discuss the relationship between a director and an actor during a session. Mehta will also speak on the business of cinema. 


Motwane and Kapoor will be among the guest speakers on their hit show, Black Warrant. Duggal and Pilgaonkar will be joined by actor-producer Shweta Tripathi to talk about the position of young actors in independent spaces. Irani, who recently made his directorial debut with The Mehta Boys, will host a scriptwriting workshop. Malayalam director Mahesh Narayanan and The Great Indian Kitchen producer Jomon Jacob will speak on the future of Malayalam cinema. 


Chaubey and director Honey Trehan will attend a panel discussion to speak on the challenges of making a biopic. Trehan has directed the upcoming Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Punjab 95, on the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, while Chaubey features as one of the producers. The film's release has been delayed, following years-long battle with the CBFC.

nawazuddin siddiqui hansal mehta Pratik Gandhi boman irani randeep hooda Zahan Kapoor bollywood

