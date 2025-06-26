Nawazuddin Siddiqui has been awarded the Best Actor award at the New York Indian Film Festival (NYIFF) for his performance in the film I'm Not An Actor. The actor expressed his gratitude and joy, noting that the film is deeply personal to him

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, best known for his impactful performances, has added one more accolade to his kitty. He recently bagged the Best Actor award at the New York Indian Film Festival (NYIFF) for his role in the film I’m Not an Actor. The movie explores themes of identity, performance, and emotional conflict, featuring a layered and introspective portrayal by Nawazuddin, which has resonated with both audiences and critics.

Notably, I’m Not an Actor was officially screened at NYIFF, making it another film of the actor to be selected by international festivals. Nawazuddin’s role in the film stood out for its quiet intensity and restraint. The performance drew viewers into the internal world of the character without relying on dramatic aspects.

Talking about his win at the NYIFF, Nawazuddin Siddiqui said, “I’m honoured to receive the award at the New York Indian Film Festival for I’m Not an Actor.

A big thank you to the jury and the entire festival team for recognising a film that’s very close to my heart. I’m Not an Actor is a deeply personal and introspective journey, and I’m truly grateful to the director and the entire team for trusting me with such a layered role. At the end of the day, all I’ve ever wanted is to be part of stories that move people. This award is a reminder to keep doing just that”

This award further adds to Nawazuddin’s track record of delivering compelling performances in independent as well as mainstream cinema alike. Over his career, the Gangs of Wasseypur actor has maintained a balance between strong commercial roles and experimental projects, which allow him to explore deeper characters. At the NYIFF, Nawazuddin’s work stood out for its authenticity and range, cementing his reputation as one of the most consistently reliable actors.

Nawazuddin's upcoming projects

Going forward, Nawazuddin Siddiqui will next be seen in a variety of upcoming projects, including Costao, Raat Akeli Hai 2, Noorani Chehra, Thama, and Sangeen. Each of these titles continues his exploration with diverse genres and roles that push creative boundaries.