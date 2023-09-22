Nayanthara put rumours of a tiff with Atlee to rest by sharing BTS pictures from Jawan's set on Instagram stories

Listen to this article Nayanthara dismisses reports of tiff with Jawan director Atlee, pens a special birthday wish x 00:00

Amid reports of a tiff with Atlee, Nayanthara shared BTS pictures from Jawan`s set She dismissed rumours by wishing him on his birthday According to reports, Nayanthara wasn`t happy with her character graph in Jawan

Nayanthara made her much-anticipated Bollywood debut with Atlee's mass action thriller, Jawan. She was the lead of the film along with Shah Rukh Khan and Vijay Sethupathi. Amid its huge success, there are reports claiming that the actress isn't happy with the way her character is shaped in the film.

Amid rumours of a tiff with Atlee, Nayanthara had a subtle way of dismissing it as false. Sharing a collage of BTS moments with Atlee yesterday, the actress wrote on Instagram stories, "Happy birthday Atlee. So proud of you."

According to a Hindustan Times report, a source informed, "Nayanthara has been very upset with Atlee because her role was chopped in the film. Also, Deepika’s (Padukone) character was elevated and Nayantara’s part was significantly sidelined."

The source further shared, "It was not a cameo at all. Jawan was almost made to look like an SRK-Deepika film. Nayanthara is the leading actor down south, and hence, she was not happy with the treatment of Jawan. And that can well be the reason why we might not see her in a Bollywood project, at least not anytime soon."

Adding more fuel to the rumour was Nayanthara's absence from Jawan's success press conference in Mumbai. However, the source also said, "Nayanthara never goes to the films events. She follows a no promotion policy for her films because of her bad experiences in the past when she was misquoted and because she feels that her job is to act and not get involved in the promotional activities."

She had recorded a special video message for her fans and the media which was shown at the event. She said, "Even though I am not there in person, I am sending a big, big hug to my friends from the media and my fans. I truly wished I could be there, surrounded by the incredible people who have supported me throughout my journey. But today holds a special occasion for my family and I wanted to spend this time together (with them). I have been reading all your messages, and I have to say it is absolutely overwhelming to receive so much love for Jawan. It means the world to me, and I am extremely grateful for it. And of course, a big thank you to my lovely co-stars for giving me the opportunity to play Narmada. It has been a journey filled with laughter, challenges and growth. Speaking of growth, I want to thank the man who needs no introduction -- Shah Rukh sir. To share the screen with him, and witness the exceptional talent and lively energy in person was truly, truly fabulous."

She added, "Mumbai, I may not be there today, but your love and support have touched me deeply. Let's continue to celebrate the magic of cinema, and the power of storytelling. Kya hua agar aaj nahi mil paaye to? There's always a next time. It is a promise ki hamari mulaqat jald hogi (So what if we couldn't meet today? I promise I will be there soon). Toh, be ready!"

While Jawan marked Atlee and Nayanthara's debuts in Hindi, they have worked together down South. He directed her previously in his directorial debut, Raja Rani in 2013 and Bigil in 2019. Both films were successful at the box office.