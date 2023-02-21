NBA star Antetokounmpo is glad Ranveer Singh played for his team

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, who recently played in the 2023 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game for Dwayne Wade's team, received words of appreciation from Greek-Nigerian basketball player Giannis Antetokounmpo, who also coached the winning team of Wade

Pic Courtesy: IANS

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, who recently played in the 2023 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game for Dwayne Wade's team, received words of appreciation from Greek-Nigerian basketball player Giannis Antetokounmpo, who also coached the winning team of Wade.

Also Read: Ranveer Singh shares fanboy moments with Marvel stars Jonathan Majors, Michael Jordan

Ranveer, who has been the brand ambassador for NBA India since 2021, represented India and joined the likes of Marvel superhero Simu Liu, wrestler The Miz, star of the movie 'Glass Onion' Janelle Monae, rapper 21 Savage, and many other celebs and entertainers at the 2023 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game.



In a video shared by Ranveer's fan club, Giannis can be heard saying, "You gotta hit the people with the speech you give them before the game, you said be bold, be brave and I loved that. He (Ranveer) said 'Be Bold, Be The Moment, Be Courageous. Let's go win'. I loved it, I loved it."

Also Read: LeBron James becomes the highest-paid player in NBA history

He added, "The tenacity our team had today if this guy (Ranveer) was not on our team, we wouldn't have it. He brought energy to our team. It was our soul, you know, he is the fire that keeps our building warm at night, he was the fire to that."

Just a couple of days ago, we had reported about Ranveer Singh sharing fanboy moments with Marvel stars Jonathan Majors, Michael Jordan. Ranveer Singh, who was seen enjoying his moments of international fame, recently spent time with former basketball players like Karl Malone, Reggie Miller and Shaquille O'Neal. Besides the football icons, Ranveer was also seen with Marvel stars Jonathan Majors, Michael B Jordan, Simu Liu and filmmaker Spike Lee.

Ranveer shared his fanboy moments on Instagram stories on Sunday. The actor was dressed in bright colours with a yellow T-shirt, puffy pink jacket, blue pants, and a hat. He was wearing neon green sneakers. The actor shared his look book in a separate post. On Friday last week, Ranveer played for former Miami Heat player Dwayne Wade's team in the celebrity game. Later he was seen interacting with actor Ben Affleck on the court. Ranveer was announced as India's brand ambassador for NBA (National Basketball Association) in 2021.

The actor will next be seen in Karan Johar's 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', opposite Alia Bhatt. After 'Gully Boy', they will rekindle their on-screen romance in this movie. Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra are also a part of the movie. The film will be released in June 2023.