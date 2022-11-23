Neena Gupta: It is an intriguing thriller

“Vadh is an intriguing thriller story and I have had a great time bringing this film to life. This story is much more than what meets the eye and the audience will have a wonderful time watching [it],” Gupta said in a statement

Veteran actor Neena Gupta says she had a great time working on her upcoming film Vadh. Also starring Sanjay Mishra, the trailer of the movie was released on social media recently. Touted as a thriller drama, Vadh is written and directed by Jaspal Singh Sandhu and Rajeev Barnwal.

“Vadh is an intriguing thriller story and I have had a great time bringing this film to life. This story is much more than what meets the eye and the audience will have a wonderful time watching [it],” Gupta said in a statement.

Mishra said he is happy to have collaborated with Gupta on the film. “As an actor, I have never imagined myself in this type of a character, that too with Neena ji. I am eagerly looking forward to [it],” he added. The movie will hit the screens on December 9.

