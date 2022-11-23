×
Breaking News
'He threatens to kill me': Shraddha Walkar's complaint against Aftab Poonawala in 2020
Mumbai: BMC’s Covid expenses under the scanner
Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra enters Madhya Pradesh
CAG begins probe into allocation of works by BMC during Covid-19 pandemic
Mumbai reports 12 new Covid-19 cases, active tally at 114

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Neena Gupta It is an intriguing thriller

Neena Gupta: It is an intriguing thriller

Updated on: 23 November,2022 07:35 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Agencies |

Top

“Vadh is an intriguing thriller story and I have had a great time bringing this film to life. This story is much more than what meets the eye and the audience will have a wonderful time watching [it],” Gupta said in a statement

Neena Gupta: It is an intriguing thriller

Neena Gupta


Veteran actor Neena Gupta says she had a great time working on her upcoming film Vadh. Also starring Sanjay Mishra, the trailer of the movie was released on social media recently. Touted as a thriller drama, Vadh is written and directed by Jaspal Singh Sandhu and Rajeev Barnwal.


“Vadh is an intriguing thriller story and I have had a great time bringing this film to life. This story is much more than what meets the eye and the audience will have a wonderful time watching [it],” Gupta said in a statement.



Also Read: Neena Gupta's birthday wish for her 'Jaan ki tukdi' Masaba is wholesome


Mishra said he is happy to have collaborated with Gupta on the film. “As an actor, I have never imagined myself in this type of a character, that too with Neena ji. I am eagerly looking forward to [it],” he added. The movie will hit the screens on December 9.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
neena gupta sanjay mishra bollywood news Entertainment News bollywood

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK