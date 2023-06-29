Neena Gupta recalls rinsing mouth with Dettol after first kiss on-screen

Neena Gupta recently recalled her first on-screen kiss on Indian TV. She spoke about how she was not ready for it

Actor Neena Gupta stole the limelight with her character in 'Lust Stories 2'. A few seconds on screen in the trailer was enough for the senior actor to become a favourite among the audience. Ahead of the release of the Netflix anthology, Neena Gupta opened up about her first on-screen kiss and said she did not exactly have a great time filming it.

Recalling her first kiss on-screen, Neena Gupta told Instant Bollywood, "As an actor you have to do all kinds of scenes, sometimes you have to step in mud, sometimes you have to stand in the sun for several hours. Many years ago, I did a serial with Dilip Dhawan. It had the first-ever lip-to-lip kissing scene on Indian TV. I couldn’t sleep all night. It wasn’t like he was a friend, we were acquaintances. He was good-looking, but that doesn’t really matter in these situations, because physically and mentally, I wasn’t ready. I was so tense, but I convinced myself to go through with it."

"It’s like some people can’t do comedy, some people can’t cry on camera. I drilled it into my head, and I did it. As soon as it ended, I rinsed my mouth with Dettol. It was so difficult for me," she added.

Meanwhile, Neena Gupta plays a forward-thinking grandmother in R Balki's segment of Lust Stories 2. In the trailer of the series, Neena Gupta plays a matriarch who encourages her granddaughter (Mrunal Thakur) to have sex with a man before agreeing on marrying the person. She compares the act with test-driving a car before buying it. Gupta's character is unaffected by the judgemental parents of Mrunal Thakur.

'Lust Stories 2' comes with a phenomenal talent pedigree including, the 4 remarkable directors helming this anthology (Amit Ravindernath Sharma, R. Balki, Konkona Sen Sharma to Sujoy Ghosh) and a brilliant ensemble cast (Amruta Shubhash, Angad Bedi, Kajol, Kumud Mishra, Mrunal Thakur, Neena Gupta, Tamannaah Bhatia, Tillotama Shome and Vijay Varma).

Ronnie Screwvala, RSVP on bringing to the audiences Lust Stories 2, “We are proud to bring to our audiences the second edition of our Emmy Nominated anthology, Lust Stories 2. We have seen all the films that we have done with Netflix like Mission Majnu, Lust Stories, Paava Kadhaigal, Raat Akeli Hai, and Dhamaka, being recognized and loved by a global audience, making it the ideal platform for Lust Stories 2. Working with Netflix and Ashi Dua once again on this much-loved anthology made the entire process that much better and we can't wait for our audiences to see the film".