Both these singers started their careers as contestants on the reality show ‘Coke [V] Popstars’. After being a part of girl bands, they went on to sing popular songs in Bollywood

Two Indi-pop stars who celebrate their birthdays on the same day Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Did you know? These two singers who started their career with Indi-pop share birthdays x 00:00

Singer Neha Bhasin, who started her career as a contestant on reality television almost two decades ago, emerged as one of the winners of the show ‘Coke [V] Popstars’ in 2002. Interestingly, Neha, who celebrates her birthday on November 18, shares it with singer Neeti Mohan, who also commenced her musical journey with the same show.

ADVERTISEMENT

Neha Bhasin and Neeti Mohan’s Indi-pop connection

Neha Bhasin became a member of the all-girls band Viva. The band, which also consisted of Seema Ramchandani, Pratichee Mohapatra, Mahua Kamat, and Anushka Manchanda, delivered hits such as "Hum naye geet sunaye" and "Jaago zara" but disintegrated after a few years as they all chose to pursue solo careers.

Neeti Mohan was a part of the band Aasma with Jimmy Felix, Sangeet Haldipur, Aamir Ali, Peyush Dixit, and Vasudha Sharma. Their song “Chandu Ke Chacha” became an instant hit and is remembered for its catchy beats even today.

Neha Bhasin’s Bollywood journey

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neha Bhasin (NB) (@nehabhasin4u)

As a solo Bollywood singer, Neha has given hit songs such as "Kuchh Khaas", "Dhunki" and "Jag Ghoomeya". In an earlier interview with IANS, she shared, "Reality shows can be a great starting point. It was a great one for me as well. Having said that, I did have to establish my solo career on my own. I don't think that just because you enter a reality show, you make it or even if you win, your career is set. I think it's a great stepping stone and that's how one should treat it.”

Neeti Mohan’s Bollywood journey

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NEETI MOHAN (@neetimohan18)

Neeti Mohan became quite popular with the song “Ishq Wala Love” from the movie 'Student of the Year' and later also sang “Nazar Laaye” from 'Raanjhanaa', “Sau Aasmaan” from 'Baar Baar Dekho', “Tu Hi Tu” from 'Kick' and others. While judging a reality show, she said every father plays a very important role in the success of their daughter and similarly, her father also supported her a lot to reach the level where she is now.

"I truly believe that behind every successful daughter, there is a father, and I think this thought fits into my life story as well as yours. In the future, wherever we reach, whatever we do, it's all because of our father's blessing and his support. I want to thank my father and all the other fathers who support their daughters in achieving their dreams," said Neeti.