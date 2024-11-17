Breaking News
Maharashtra elections 2024: Liquor, cash worth Rs 546.84 cr seized
Mumbai: Fiancée, family booked for man’s suicide on Facebook Live
Maharashtra elections 2024: FIR against click-happy cop for pic of ballot paper
Mumbai: ‘Mom’ robs actor’s wife out of nearly Rs 1 lakh via texts
Mumbai: ‘Walkability a constant fight for space and safety’
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Did you know These two singers who started their career with Indi pop share birthdays

Did you know? These two singers who started their career with Indi-pop share birthdays

Updated on: 17 November,2024 03:00 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Both these singers started their careers as contestants on the reality show ‘Coke [V] Popstars’. After being a part of girl bands, they went on to sing popular songs in Bollywood

Did you know? These two singers who started their career with Indi-pop share birthdays

Two Indi-pop stars who celebrate their birthdays on the same day Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article
Did you know? These two singers who started their career with Indi-pop share birthdays
x
00:00

Singer Neha Bhasin, who started her career as a contestant on reality television almost two decades ago, emerged as one of the winners of the show ‘Coke [V] Popstars’ in 2002. Interestingly, Neha, who celebrates her birthday on November 18, shares it with singer Neeti Mohan, who also commenced her musical journey with the same show. 


Neha Bhasin and Neeti Mohan’s Indi-pop connection 


Neha Bhasin became a member of the all-girls band Viva. The band, which also consisted of Seema Ramchandani, Pratichee Mohapatra, Mahua Kamat, and Anushka Manchanda, delivered hits such as "Hum naye geet sunaye" and "Jaago zara" but disintegrated after a few years as they all chose to pursue solo careers.


Neeti Mohan was a part of the band Aasma with Jimmy Felix, Sangeet Haldipur, Aamir Ali, Peyush Dixit, and Vasudha Sharma. Their song “Chandu Ke Chacha” became an instant hit and is remembered for its catchy beats even today. 

Neha Bhasin’s Bollywood journey 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Neha Bhasin (NB) (@nehabhasin4u)

As a solo Bollywood singer, Neha has given hit songs such as "Kuchh Khaas", "Dhunki" and "Jag Ghoomeya". In an earlier interview with IANS, she shared, "Reality shows can be a great starting point. It was a great one for me as well. Having said that, I did have to establish my solo career on my own. I don't think that just because you enter a reality show, you make it or even if you win, your career is set. I think it's a great stepping stone and that's how one should treat it.”

Neeti Mohan’s Bollywood journey 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by NEETI MOHAN (@neetimohan18)

Neeti Mohan became quite popular with the song “Ishq Wala Love” from the movie 'Student of the Year' and later also sang “Nazar Laaye” from 'Raanjhanaa', “Sau Aasmaan” from 'Baar Baar Dekho', “Tu Hi Tu” from 'Kick' and others. While judging a reality show, she said every father plays a very important role in the success of their daughter and similarly, her father also supported her a lot to reach the level where she is now. 

"I truly believe that behind every successful daughter, there is a father, and I think this thought fits into my life story as well as yours. In the future, wherever we reach, whatever we do, it's all because of our father's blessing and his support. I want to thank my father and all the other fathers who support their daughters in achieving their dreams," said Neeti. 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

neeti mohan neha bhasin Music Entertainment News bollywood news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK