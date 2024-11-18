Neeti Mohan and Neha Bhasin, two of Bollywood's finest singers, share their birthday on November 18. To celebrate this special day, we've put together a list of their most loved songs

Neeti Mohan and Neha Bhasin

Double Dhamaka! Birthday twins Neeti Mohan & Neha Bhasin's top songs

When two of Bollywood's top singers share a birthday, it calls for a double celebration. Neeti Mohan and Neha Bhasin, two of Bollywood's most talented singers, celebrate their birthdays on November 18. To mark the occasion, we decided to join the celebration by compiling a list of their best songs to elevate the party mood.

Neha Bhasin’s top songs

'Jag Ghoomeya'

Neha Bhasin has sung several songs for Salman Khan's films, and 'Jag Ghoomeya' is one of the finest. The song from 'Sultan' features Anushka Sharma and Salman Khan, and its beautiful lyrics paired with Neha's stunning voice make it one of her most loved tracks. She sang the female version of the song, for which Bhasin won several awards, including the Filmfare Award for Best Playback Singer (Female).

'Dhunki'

From Anushka Sharma to Katrina Kaif, Neha has sung for many A-list Bollywood films. After singing 'Dhunki' for Katrina in 'Mere Brother Ki Dulhan', she gained immense popularity. Her bold voice and powerful lyrics created magic, perfectly suiting Katrina's character in the film. To this day, 'Dhunki' remains one of Bhasin's most-loved songs, often a must-play at celebrations.

'Chashni'

Not just party-perfect tracks, but Neha has also lent her soulful voice to sweet melodies, with 'Chashni' being one of the best examples. Neha sang the reprise version of this track for the Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer 'Bharat'. Her mesmerizing voice in the song evokes love and passion, making it another hit in her glorious career.

Neeti Mohan’s top songs

'Tu Hai Toh'

Another superstar singer in the industry who has delivered songs for every kind of playlist is Neeti Mohan. One of her recent renditions, 'Tu Hai Toh' from 'Mr. and Mrs. Mahi', is among the year's most popular songs. The romantic track quickly went viral on social media reels, dominating feeds within days. The song expresses passion and love, and Neeti's melodious voice makes every word of the lyrics believable.

'Aithey Aa'

Searching for the perfect addition to a wedding playlist or a fun dance track? 'Aithey Aa' from the Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer 'Bharat' is your ideal pick. The playful lyrics and flirtatious vibe make it a fun-filled track perfect for everyday playlists. Neeti's charm adds a lighthearted and joyous feel to the song.

'Jiya Re'

Feeling low and need a mood lift? Listen to 'Jiya Re' from the Anushka Sharma and Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan'. This fun, upbeat track subtly celebrates self-love. It makes you want to open your arms, dance your heart out, and embrace the freedom Neeti's voice so effortlessly conveys.

These tracks by Neha Bhasin and Neeti Mohan are perfect examples of their versatility and talent, making every celebration extra special!