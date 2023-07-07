In the montage shared by Neetu Kapoor, she and Big B are seen dancing with each other. Talking about the dancing stint, Neetu Kapoor revealed that she had choreographed it

Neetu Kapoor choreographed Amitabh Bachchan in 'Yaarana'

Neetu Kapoor celebrates her 65th birthday, today July 8. The actress is one of the most active actresses on social media she regularly shares images on her social media account. The actress in this post took to her Instagram to remember a montage from her film 'Yaarana,' which also starred megastar Amitabh Bachchan. The montage features Big B and Neetu Kapoor dancing together. Neetu Kapoor said that she choreographed the dance performance. "This montage from Yarana is very special as I choreographed it," she captioned the photo on Instagram.

The 1981 hit film 'Yaarana' also starred late actor Amjad Khan and Tanuja. Apart from the narrative, the film has got a lot of fame thanks to its hit songs such as 'Chhookar Mere Mann Ko', 'Tere Jaisa Yaar Kahan' and 'Saara Zamana Haseeno Ka Deewana'.

Neetu Kapoor was most recently seen in 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo,' alongside Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Kiara Advani. She began filming for the film post the demise of her husband, actor Rishi Kapoor. It was difficult for her to return to work after Rishi Kapoor's death. "Nervous for this journey! While Kapoor Sahab, you aren't here holding my hand, I know you are with me .. #RnR thank you for encouraging me to do this.. #JugJugJiyo," she had earlier posted.

The year (2022) has been a roller coaster for her as her son got married to the love of his life, Alia Bhatt. She also became a grandmother to Alia and Ranbir’s first child Raha. Professionally, 2022 was a banner year for Neetu Kapoor, who made a return to the big screen with 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo.'

Neetu is in Milan right now with her daughter Riddhima Kapoor and son-in-law Bharat Sahani. According to reports, Ranbir Kapoor has also flown to Milan to surprise her mother Neetu on her 65th birthday. Photos of him exiting the Mumbai airport have gone viral.

On the work front, she will soon be featured in the film ‘Letters To Mrs Khanna’, which also stars Sunny Kaushal. Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor will next be seen in Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and starring Rashmika Mandanna.