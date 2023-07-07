Ranbir Kapoor gets help from paparazzi to surprise mother Neetu Kapoor; watch 

Ahead of Neetu Kapoor's birthday, Ranbir Kapoor headed to London to surprise her. He also got some help from the paparazzi to keep his surprise under wraps

When you are a public personality, your whereabouts are mostly pubic knowledge especially if your are in your home city. Film actors are papped everytime they step in and pout of the Mumbai airport. At midnight on Friday, Ranbir Kapoor was spotted heading to London from Mumbai. While the paparazzi usually share pictures and videos of celebrity spotting immediately they made an exception for the 'Barfi' star.

Ranbir Kapoor was headed to London to surprise his mother Neetu Kapoor ahead of her birthday on July 8. On arriving at Mumbai airport, he requested the paparazzi to put down the camera. He then explained to them that he is headed to London to surprise his mother and requested them to not post his pictures or video on social media until he arrives in London. Obliging to his request, the paparazzi did not post any pictures of the actor at midnight. They shared the video and pictures of the actor on social media only at noon on Friday.

Neetu Kapoor will be celebrating her 65th birthday on July 8. The senior actress is holidaying in Europe with her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. Neetu will be celebrating her birthday in the presence of her kids- Ranbir and Riddhima.

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor is currently gearing up for the release of his film 'Animal' directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The film which also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Rashmika Mandanna was scheduled to release on August 11. However, a few days back, the makers announced that the release of the film has been postponed to December 1.

T-Series took to their Twitter handle and shared a video of director Sandeep Reddy Vanga explaining the delay in the release of the film. The director said that the post production of the film is taking longer and he does not want to compromise on the quality of the film. Giving an example, he said that there are 7 songs in the film and is being released in five languages. He said that they are individually working on 35 songs as they do not want to make the songs sound like they are a dubbed version of a Hindi song/movie. The director also thanked fans for the response to the pre-teaser and also clarified that the pre-teaser is a part of the film. After the release of the pre-teaser there were reports that the sequence is only for promotional purpose. He also said that 'Animal' is a big film in terms of not only budget but content and emotional quotient. The filmmaker is known for delivering the hit film 'Arjun Reddy' in Telugu and its Hindi remake 'Kabir Singh'