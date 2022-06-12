Breaking News
Neetu Kapoor grooves to 'Nach Punjaabban' with daughter Riddhima, designer Manish Malhotra

Updated on: 12 June,2022 12:40 PM IST  |  Mumbai
The newest to join the bandwagon is Neetu Kapoor, who grooved to the song with daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, ace designer Manish Malhotra and designer Surily

Picture courtesy/Manish Malhotra's Instagram account


The 'Nach Punjaabban' fever seems to have gripped the film industry! The song from the much-awaited film 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' has been creating a lot of buzz on Instagram lately with many actors posting videos of them dancing to the tunes of it.

The newest to join the bandwagon is Neetu Kapoor, who grooved to the song with daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, ace designer Manish Malhotra and designer Surily.




 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Manish Malhotra (@manishmalhotra05)


