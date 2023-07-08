Neetu Kapoor misses Alia Bhatt and Raha as Ranbir Kapoor pays a surprise visit on her 65th birthday

Ranbir recently flew to London to surprise his mother on her 65th birthday, while his wife Alia Bhatt and daughter Raha missed the celebration

Neetu Kapoor celebrate her 65th birthday on 8 July. (Pic- Instagram)

Neetu Kapoor celebrates her 65th birthday, today July 8. The actress is one of the most active actresses on social media and regularly shares images on Instagram. Neetu took to her Instagram and shared a picture early in the morning with the caption, “Beautiful cherished day ❤️😍 missed @aliaabhatt #raha ( my loves ) @riddhimakapoorsahniofficial @brat.man @samarasahnii.” The photograph has Neetu Kapoor seated in a red attire and posing with Ranbir Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and her family.

According to reports, Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni planned a sumptuous family dinner for Neetu Kapoor at a well-known London restaurant. The veteran actress' private birthday party was attended by only a few close pals.

Following Neetu Kapoor's intimate birthday party, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni took to her official Instagram account to greet her loving mother with a nice family photo and a sweet caption. "Happy Bday Ma... We adore you #backboneofthefamily (major missing @aliaabhatt & my baby Raha) #portofinoð®ð¹," Riddhima captioned the image. According to sources, Alia Bhatt skipped her lovely mother-in-law's birthday dinner due to work obligations. As a result, baby Raha missed her Dadi Ma's special night.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's cousin, and many of their close friends and well-wishers responded to the jewellery designer's post. Pleased to see her aunt's birthday celebration photo, Kareena wrote, "Surprise best best." "Happy Birthday, Neetu Aunty," Saba Ali Khan Pataudi said.

Talking about Ranbir, the actor just completed filming for Animal, his highly anticipated action thriller alongside Rashmika Mandanna. The film, which marks Ranbir Kapoor's first onscreen collaboration with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, will be released in December of this year. Later, Ranbir will reprise his role as Shiva in the second edition of the Brahmastra series, directed by Ayan Mukerji.

On the work front, Neetu Kapoor will soon be featured in the film ‘Letters To Mrs Khanna’, which also stars Sunny Kaushal.