Rishi Kapoor’s passing left a significant gap in Indian cinema, but he still lives on in the hearts and memories of many. His legacy continues, not just through his amazing films but also through the joyful moments he shared with his family and fans.

Neetu Kapoor misses Rishi Kapoor on his birth anniversary

On Rishi Kapoor's birth anniversary, his longtime family friend Pammi Gautam shared an AI-generated photo of the late actor. The image, which shows Rishi with his granddaughter Raha Kapoor—who was born two years after his passing—imagines a touching moment that could have been if he were still with us today.

Neetu Kapoor reshared this sweet picture with the words "what could have been" written on it. Although Raha never got to meet her grandfather, her mother, Alia Bhatt, thinks she looks just like Rishi. Alia mentioned this on an episode of Karan Johar’s chat show last year.

It turns out Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Ranbir Kapoor’s sister, agrees. In a special post she shared today for her late father’s birth anniversary, Riddhima said that Ranbir and Alia’s daughter, Raha, is a "mini" Rishi. She also expressed her wish that Rishi were here today, celebrating with his granddaughters, Raha and Samara Sahni.

Neetu Kapoor started her acting career at the age of eight. She became well-known for her roles in movies like 'Do Dooni Chaar,' and 'Do Kaliyan.' She acted in about 70 to 80 films between the ages of 5 and 21. In 1980, she married her co-star Rishi Kapoor. Back in the 70s and 80s, Rishi and Neetu starred in several hits together, like 'Amar Akbar Anthony', 'Khel Khel Mein', 'Rafoo Chakkar', 'Kabhi Kabhie', 'Besharam' and many more, and inspired generations with both their on-screen and off-screen romance.

Rishi died at the age of 67 on April 30, 2020, after a two-year battle with leukaemia. He worked in many films including Bobby, Laila Majnu, Rafoo Chakkar, Chandni, Henna, Saagar, Do Dooni Chaar, Agneepath, Amar Akbar Anthony, Kabhi Kabhie, Naseeb, Coolie and Ajooba, Kapoor & Sons, Mulk and 102 Not Out among many others.

He was last seen in 'Sharmaji Namkeen'. He died midway through the shoot of the film. Paresh Rawal stepped into his shoes and finished filming his remaining scenes.

(With inputs from ANI)